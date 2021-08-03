The Warminster Township Police Department are currently investigating a missing juvenile reported by the Valley Youth House. Staff advised the police department that Janhyi Boyd (17 years old, B/M, 6ft tall, 289lbs, black hair, and brown eyes) went missing from the Valley House over the weekend. Janhyi was last seen 0n 8/1/2021 at 1350hrs. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, and white jeans. Janhyi told Staff he was getting on the local bus. Staff has not seen Janhyi since this time.