Kaley Cuoco’s Dating History: From Johnny Galecki and Ryan Sweeting to Karl Cook and More

Looking for The One. From her costar romance with Johnny Galecki to her marriages to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook , Kaley Cuoco ’s love life has been making headlines for years.

The actress walked down the aisle for the first time in 2013, when she wed Sweeting. After 21 months of marriage, however, Cuoco announced their split in 2015.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again. My ex ruined that word for me,” she candidly told Cosmopolitan in 2018. “I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his.”

Following her whirlwind marriage and divorce (and a brief romance with Henry Cavill ), the Big Bang Theory star started seeing Cook, a fellow horse lover and equestrian .

“I couldn’t be happier. I feel very, very lucky that I found someone like him,” the 8 Simple Rules alum gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in 2017. “I like to torture him and he doesn’t get mad at me. He just let’s me do it! I’m just constantly trying to rib him. He’s got such a great sense of humor. I like it when I’m bugging him, bugging him and then I finally get that laugh which just kills me. He’s just … I don’t know."

She added: "He’s a real person and I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses — that’s always on my checklist. ‘Must love dogs’ is number one and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell very hard.”

Cuoco revealed at the time that the duo bonded in the kitchen . “We really like cooking. I love to cook. My boyfriends cooks too and he’s an amazing, amazing cook, so we love to go to the grocery store,” she told Us . “I’m one of those weirdos that actually likes to buy my own ingredients. I like to go to the store, I like to pick it out, so I think cooking is probably one of my favorites.”

After he popped the question in December 2017, Cuoco and Cook exchanged vows in June 2018. While they were man and wife, the pair revealed they didn’t live together as of 2019.

“We are building our dream house. We are eventually going to be under the same roof forever,” she told E! News at the time. “ We have a very unconventional marriage , you know, we have different locations that we are at a lot. We are not together every single day, and I think personally, it’s important. It works well for us.”

The following year, the coronavirus pandemic “forced” the twosome to move in together, Cuoco told Jimmy Kimmel in 2020. “It’s been great for our relationship. We like each other, we’ve realized, which is even better,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time.

Three years into their marriage, however, the couple called it quits.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the Flight Attendant star and Cook said in a joint statement in September 2021. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Scroll down to review Cuoco’s dating history: