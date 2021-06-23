Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

See Paris Jackson’s Edgy Beauty and Style Evolution

By Meg Storm
 7 days ago
Paris Jackson. Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Paris Jackson has a totally unique fashion sense. While she’s had her ups and downs in the spotlight recently, Michael Jackson‘s daughter has aways maintained her stance as a red carpet stand-out with her quirky, boho fashion sense that makes Us excited to see what she’s going to wear next.

Whether she’s debuting a new hair color (she’s rocked everything from sunrise-inspired peach and bubblegum pink to icy lavender and beachy blonde) or showing off her sophisticated — with a twist! — side at A-list events like the Met Gala and Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Prince and Blanket’s sister has a fun and fearless style that has evolved over the last few years as she dresses up and down with ease.

Back in 2017, Jackson made her Met Gala debut at the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”-themed event in a simply stunning Calvin Klein LBD. But, true to her cool-girl form, the CK brand ambassador (she starred in a Calvin Klein Underwear and Jeans campaign alongside Millie Bobby Brown last spring) added some edge in the form of an ab-baring cutout, shaggy lob and fierce feline flick. She similarly slayed at the 2019 Oscar afterparties in an Old Hollywood-inspired Vivienne Westwood gown. Makeup artist Jo Baker gave her a bronzy glow to complement the burnt orange design and a “sooty smolder” smokey eye brought the drama!

That’s not to say she doesn’t know how to go casual-chic. From ‘90s crop tops and motorcycle jackets to disco-era flared pants and jumpsuits, Jackson is a true beauty and fashion chameleon. Scroll through to watch her style evolution unfold!

