These are the smartwatches that support Google Pay 2022

No matter what type of smartwatch experience you're seeking, there are tons of Wear OS watches out there that will fulfill your needs. If you want support for contactless payments, be sure to check out the watches that support Google Pay. This handy software lets you leave your wallet at home and pay using only your watch at locations where contactless payments are accepted. Fortunately, this payment option is becoming more common these days. We've rounded up some of the best watches that support Google Pay to help you pick a winner.

Get up to $200 off upcoming Samsung preorders

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 will surely be added to this list after launch. And merely registering interest for Samsung's upcoming watches, foldable phones, or Buds can get you up to $200 off if you decide to go ahead and preorder after the new lineup is announced on August 10.

There are so many smartwatches with Google Pay support

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Welcome to Wear OS 3

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is here. More importantly, it's the first Wear OS 3 device. As a result, you'll enjoy stellar performance and a bunch of new Google-based features. As you might've guessed, this watch supports Google Pay. You also get two size options, 40 hours of battery life, GPS, and tons of health features.

Fossil Gen 6

Gorgeous hardware hampered by software

The Fossil Gen 6 is easily one of the best-looking Wear OS smartwatches on the market. It's also powered by Qualcomm's latest wearable chipset, but is still stuck on Wear OS 2.

Skagen Falster Gen 6

Battery could be better

It comes as little surprise that the Skagen Falster Gen 6 looks so good, as it draws a lot of inspiration from Fossil's Gen 6. With the Falster, you'll enjoy fast charging and solid performance. But battery life isn't as great as we had hoped, and it's also stuck on the previous version of Wear OS.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch

Top of the line

The TicWatch Pro 3 keeps much of the design lineage from previous generations of the Pro watches. However, the newest model brings an updated secondary display, which includes a backlight, as well as improved and new health monitoring like a SpO2 sensor. But the most significant may be the new Snapdragon 4100 processor — it's very fast. That speed translates to faster payments with Google Pay as well.

Fossil Gen 5E

Work smarter

The Fossil Gen 5E runs the latest Snapdragon 3100 processor from Qualcomm, which helps achieve great performance while increasing the battery life. You also get 1GB of RAM for improved responsiveness, a heart rate sensor, great water resistance, and, of course, NFC for making payments with Google Pay. This all fits nicely into a 42mm or 44mm case with a classic look to fit any style.

Skagen Falster 3 Gen 5

Meshes well

Refining the already stunning design of the Falster 2, Skagen 42 mm case adds a speaker to the equation and a unique watchband. While the band can be swapped out for any 22 mm watch strap, nothing will quite compare to the chainmail style included with this one. The Snapdragon 3100 processor also gets 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and NFC for on-the-go payments.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE

Always connected

If you're looking to stay connected at all times, you should consider the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. Not only does this Wear OS smartwatch offer Google Pay, but you'll also have LTE connectivity, activity/sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, GPS, smartphone notifications, 24-hour battery life, battery saving modes, and much more.

Fossil Q Explorist HR

Classic style

Another Fossil watch that supports Google Pay is the Explorist HR. While it's powered by the older Wear 2100 CPU, it still delivers a heart-rate sensor, GPS, 24-hour battery life, and a sleek, classy design that looks fantastic thanks to the included leather watchband.

TicWatch Pro S Smartwatch

Minor improvements

It's not nearly as impressive as the TicWatch Pro 3, but the TicWatch Pro S is another solid option if you're looking for a watch with Google Pay. It comes with many other key features, including GPS, heart-rate monitoring, Google Assistant, and activity/sleep tracking. It's also rated for military-grade durability, so you can rely on it to withstand extreme conditions when you're out exploring.

Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro

No FOMO

TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE has a signature dual-screen display to ensure visibility in direct sunlight, while helping to stretch your battery life to the max. With the addition of LTE, you can always be connected even if you don't have your phone near you. The RAM is bumped up to 1GB, water resistance is improved, and the style is bulky but refined to give the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE a clean look.

Mobvoi TicWatch E3

Another TicWatch model that's worth your consideration is Mobvoi's new TicWatch E3. It's a promising upgrade from the E2, but there's more to it than that. First, you get the new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, so expect outstanding performance. You also get GPS, heart-rate monitoring, battery-saving modes, and NFC for Google Pay.

Skagen Connected Falster 2

Oh so clean

The Skagen Falster 2 is a fantastic-looking watch with a simple and clean traditional aesthetic that makes it one of the most well-designed smartwatches available. However, the watch is anything but traditional, with many sensors including NFC, which lets you leave your wallet tucked away when it comes time to pay for your coffee.

Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro

Forget about your battery

If you want a smartwatch that can last multiple days on a single charge, the TicWatch Pro is for you. Thanks to a unique two-screen design, you can switch back and forth between Smart and Essential Mode to extend your battery life up to 30 days. The design is a bit bulky, but you also get GPS, heart-rate tracking, and Google Pay (of course).

Diesel On Axial

Roll on

If you're looking for a smartwatch that has a bit of attitude, then the Diesel On Axial is the watch for you. This watch comes with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage to ensure smooth operation, and the sensors to match. Utilizing built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, NFC for Google Pay, 5 ATM water resistance, a microphone, and speakers all come together to make sure this watch can handle anything you throw at it.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Subtle glamour

Fossil Gen 5 Julianna comes in a rose gold finish and black with a touch of rose gold surrounding the watch face. It also has a three-button setup with two customizable pushers that flank a rotating crown for navigation. With a Snapdragon 3100, 3 ATM water resistance, 1GB RAM, 8GB of storage, NFC for Google Pay, and more, this watch will help you get through your day with ease, and look good doing it.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle

Traditional and modern

Getting a smartwatch that offers great aesthetics doesn't mean you must sacrifice performance, and the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle proves it. Coming in a black or silver color option, you also get two customizable pushers buttons that flank a rotating crown for navigation. Pair that classic style with 1GB RAM, the Snapdragon 3100 processor, a speaker and microphone, and NFC for Google Pay, and you have yourself a great smartwatch.

Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3

Smooth operator

When you think of Armani, you may think of high-class design, and the Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 is no exception. It has a classic style with modern touches to make this watch look great in any situation. But, make no mistake; this watch is about more than looks, as it packs in GPS, a speaker, a microphone, and NFC for making payments with Google Pay. With this watch on your wrist, you can handle the decisions at the office, and pay for cocktails in the evening.

Armani Exchange Connected

Look good, play hard

The Armani Exchange utilizes a case with traditional stylings and flair around the watch face, with some facet-like marks. This watch makes a statement, but doesn't scream it. Take all of that and match it with great tech inside, including 3 ATM water-resistance, as well as NFC for mobile payments, and you have a smartwatch that can be there for both work and play.

TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45 Men's Smartwatch

What do you get when you combine the legendary craftsmanship of TAG Heuer and electronics? You get one of the most incredible smartwatches on the planet. The TAG Heuer Connected Modular watch is available in both a 45 and 41mm case size. Each has the ability to choose from materials ranging from titanium to ceramic, rose gold to diamond. It's all powered by an Intel Atom processor, GPS, heart rate monitors, NFC for Google Pay, and more to help you make a statement.

Mobvoi Ticwatch C2

Well rounded

Compared to the rest of the TicWatch family, the C2 has a more traditional design. It has a beautiful round AMOLED display in a black, silver, or rose gold case. This well-priced watch also has a great feature set inside of it that not only can help you manage your busy day, but help to simplify it with the C2's NFC chip for Google Pay, letting you leave your wallet behind.

TicWatch C2 Plus 1GB RAM Smart Watch

More RAM

The TicWatch C2+ is mostly the same as the original. The minimal design is maintained, as is the vibrant screen and the NFC for using Google Pay. The holdback on the original C2 was that it only had 512MB of RAM, but the C2+ fixed that by doubling it to 1GB. As a result, this update drastically improves the performance of a great-looking watch.

Michael Kors Women's Gen 5E

Glitters in gold

You could say that this smartwatch from Michael Kors exemplifies the heart of their fashion style. With the Gen 5e model, you can opt for a Gold, Rose Gold, or Multicolor variant. While this watch is sure to turn heads, it's more than a fashion icon. You also get connected GPS, activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and NFC support for Google Pay.

Michael Kors Access Runway

From the runway to the coffee house

Changing up the case style and color options from other Michael Kors watches, the Access Runway is ready to help take both your fashion and tech game up a notch. Taking great style and amazing technology inside like GPS and NFC for payments, you will be prepared for everything from fashion shows to the local coffee house.

Kate Spade New York Women's Scallop 2

More than just looks

Kate Spade is one of the most widely known fashion brands on earth. Taking that style to smartwatches gives us the Kate Spade Scallop 2. It surrounds the screen in iconic scallops and offers five different case colors, along with lots of swappable stylish watch bands. Packaged inside is a solid host of tech, including NFC for mobile payments, all to help you breeze through your day.

Moto 360 (3rd gen)

Full circle

This watch rocks some of the latest internals with the Snapdragon 3100, 1GB RAM, 8GB of storage, 3 ATM water-resistance as well as swim tracking, along with a beautiful full-circle AMOLED display. This watch has clean lines and stunning finishes, making for a wrist piece for any occasion. Your Moto 360 can also help you when you're paying for that post-workout snack, or dinner on a night out.

Michael Kors Access MKGO

Seeing red

For a smartwatch that not only stands out in a crowd, but also looks great doing it, the Michael Kors Access MKGO is one to consider. It utilizes a three-button setup with the rotating crown for simple navigation, and you'll be able to check your notifications, use navigation, or pay for your coffee, all from your wrist in style. Not to mention you'll have Google Assistant on-board and a 3 ATM water-resistance rating.

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw 2

Timeless tech

Michael Kors brings more of its timeless design to the Bradshaw 2 with a style that works in the office and the coffee shop. Not only does the watch look great, but it also has some truly stunning tech with 1GB RAM, 8GB of storage, a speaker and microphone for calls, and a 3 ATM water resistance rating. Also included is NFC for mobile payments so that you can leave your credit card at home.

SUUNTO 7 GPS Sports Smart Watch

Durable tech

With over 70 sports modes and offline maps and heatmaps, the Suunto 7 is made for adventure. While this watch is built for the outdoors, the style isn't overly rugged. Thoughtful design choices make this Wear OS watch one that you can wear everywhere from mountain hikes to boardroom briefings. Add in a bright screen, long battery life, and NFC for Google Pay, and you've got an incredible do-it-all smartwatch.

Diesel On Men's Fadelight Gen 4

A unique look

Diesel makes smartwatches that stand out, and the On Fadelite keeps that trend going. The translucent case and band give you a look that is as unique as you. However, the watch is about more than just looks; it has plenty of tech to keep you connected, too. With up to 50 meters of water resistance, NFC for Google Pay, heart rate tracking, and more, this smartwatch can handle your style as much as your life.

PUMA Sport Smartwatch

Smart cat

If you want a watch that can keep up with your active lifestyle and look great doing it, then the Puma Smartwatch is one to consider. Its lightweight design helps it be unobtrusive while you get your sweat on. Should you need to grab a snack or drink after a workout session, you'll be able to use your watch to check out.

Citizen CZ Smart

Rugged and modern

The Citizen CZ Smart blurs the line between traditional watches and smartwatches. It's powered by Google's Wear OS, and offers up to 24 hours of battery life to go along with the gorgeous 1.28-inch AMOLED display.

Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Bradshaw

Smart and flashy

Those looking for a smartwatch that looks a bit exorbitant won't want to look past the Access Gen 6 Bradshaw. It comes equipped with Michael Kors-specific watch faces, that only add to the "bling."

Michael Kors Gen 5E Darci

Petite and powerful

The Michael Kors Gen 5E Darci is powered by the same hardware found in the Fossil Gen 5E. This means you'll get solid overall performance, and Wear OS provides access to all of Google's apps and services. Plus, this is definitely designed as a fashion-first smartwatch, something we don't often see.

Casio G-SHOCK Move Pro

Unexpectedly smart

Just before Samsung and Google announced the new Wear OS 3 platform, Casio decided to dip its toes into the smartwatch space. The G-SHOCK Move Pro provides that classic G-SHOCK rugged design, but ditches the traditional watch interface for Wear OS. It's a bit pricy, and we aren't expecting it to be upgraded to Wear OS 3, but it's still intriguing.

Montblanc Summit Lite

Eco-conscious smarts

The Summit Lite from Montblanc may not be your first choice, but it would definitely be an interesting one. It's powered by same Snapdragon Wear 3100 as found in the Summit 2 Plus, and offers plenty of health and fitness sensors.

Montblanc Summit 2 Plus

Stay connected

Montblanc partnered with Verizon and Qualcomm for the launch of the Summit 2 Plus, bringing LTE to a Montblanc smartwatch for the first time. It packs the Snapdragon Wear 3100, a 440mAh battery, and an interchangeable 22mm watchband, all while being powered by Wear OS.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4

Truly unique

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 is one of the most beautiful smartwatches that we've ever seen. That comes at a steep price, as this is clearly a luxury option first and foremost. While the Calibre E4 ships with Wear OS 2, it's expected to be upgraded to Wear OS 3 whenever that arrives.

The best watches that support Google Pay: Time to choose

While all of these Android smartwatches that support Google Pay are excellent picks, there are a few we recommend above the rest. First, you'll need to decide whether you're more concerned about the features or the physical design. The good news is many of these options do an amazing job of combining the two. First up, the all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic models.

You'll have a gorgeous AMOLED display, a digital or rotating bezel, 40 hours of battery life, a robust health/fitness tracking suite, and outstanding performance. In addition to being one of the best watches that support Google Pay, the Galaxy Watch 4 is also the best Samsung smartwatch you can buy. If you want a minimalist design, go for the standard Galaxy Watch 4 model with the digital rotating bezel that keeps things light and slim. On the other hand, if you're all about making a fashion statement, you might prefer the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, with its larger case size and the physical rotating bezel.

It's important to note that some big changes are happening with the arrival of Wear OS 3 . So we definitely suggest taking the time to determine if the watch you're interested in will be eligible to upgrade to the new platform next year. If not, that may impact your final decision.

What about Google Wallet?

(Image credit: Google)

At Google I/O 2022, some new changes were announced to Google Pay, which was originally merged with Android Pay back in 2018. Sometime in 2022, Google Pay will be rebranded as Google Wallet in many countries, with the U.S., Singapore, and India being the only exceptions. In those regions, Wallet and Pay will be available as two separate apps, whereas the rest of the world will see Google Pay rebranded to Wallet.

As for the differences when comparing Google Pay vs Walle t , there really won't be too many major differences. The new Wallet app will offer all of the same features that you already enjoy, with some added benefits such as the ability to store things like your Driver's License or ID , in addition to your various debit, credit, and promotional cards.

Once the updated Wallet app starts rolling out, you'll be able to keep using it as you have already been using Pay while out and about. Google is just trying to provide a true digital wallet, giving you everything you need on the go, allowing you to finally ditch that Costanza wallet.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.