newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bardstown, KY

Obituary: Kimberly ‘Kimmi’ Michelle Fulkerson, 29, Bardstown

By admin
nelsoncountygazette.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKimberly “Kimmi” Michelle Fulkerson, 29, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 17, 2021, in the company and comfort of caring co-workers at Murray/Calloway County Hospital. She was born June 2, 1991, to Teresa Hagan and Willy Fulkerson. She was a nurse who was passionate about her vocation. She loved being involved with her racing family. Her generosity toward family and friends was abundant and limitless. Aunt “Kim Kim” was a devoted second mom to her niece, Harper.

nelsoncountygazette.com
View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bardstown, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Coronavirus Disease 2019#Washington County#Marion County#Lincoln#Larue County#Nelson County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Nelson County, KYKentucky Standard

Ursuline Sisters celebrate religious jubilee

Two Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph are celebrating anniversaries of their religious profession this summer ministered in Nelson County. Sister Nancy Murphy, a native of Curdsville, is celebrating her 60th year of religious life. Her former religious name was Sister Mary Hugh Murphy. She taught at St. Catherine School, New Haven (1972-73). She also ministered elsewhere in Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri. She is now serving as congregational secretary.