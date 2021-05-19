Obituary: Kimberly ‘Kimmi’ Michelle Fulkerson, 29, Bardstown

Kimberly “Kimmi” Michelle Fulkerson, 29, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 17, 2021, in the company and comfort of caring co-workers at Murray/Calloway County Hospital. She was born June 2, 1991, to Teresa Hagan and Willy Fulkerson. She was a nurse who was passionate about her vocation. She loved being involved with her racing family. Her generosity toward family and friends was abundant and limitless. Aunt “Kim Kim” was a devoted second mom to her niece, Harper.