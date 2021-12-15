ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Obituary: Deborah Faye Austin, 62, Bardstown

By admin
nelsoncountygazette.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Faye Austin, 62, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Flaget Hospital. She was born Nov. 17, 1959, in Louisville to her parents, Joseph and Shirley...

nelsoncountygazette.com

Comments / 16

HarleyDavidson
2020-10-04

uh... this is about DIVORCE...wth does swabs and deaths have to do with it?? quit making everything so damn political!!

Reply
3
Related
Reuters

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Boston#Faye#Flaget Hospital#Trowbridge Funeral Home#Bardstown Cemetery
The Associated Press

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

A federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal bankruptcy...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy