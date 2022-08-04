Meghan Markle’s Chic Style Evolution: From Actress to Royalty

Fashion royalty! Meghan Markle is the queen of monochromatic moments, rocks a designer dress like nobody’s business and can walk in sky-high stilettos with ease.

While she's gradually become more polished and her clothes have gotten more couture, Markle has had a defined sense of style since she stepped into the spotlight.

The former Suits star began acting in the early 2000's — with credits that include General Hospital and A Lot Like Love . But it wasn’t until 2006, when she became a game show model on Deal or No Deal , that her red carpet journey truly began.

During her briefcase-carrying days, the California native favored plunging necklines and sequins. She wasn’t afraid of showing a little skin either, especially at fashion events.

During New York Fashion Week in 2013, she even gave a glimpse at her toned abs, wearing a Herve Leger by Max Azria two-piece ensemble. Then, during the Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015, she wore a silver Misha Nonoo mini, which featured a plunging neckline.

As she found her way into the royal family though, she swapped out her playful party clothes for more sophisticated and tailored looks from designers like Burberry, Marchesa and Dolce & Gabbana.

With her coat game kicked into high gear and layering being of utmost importance, the actress made sure to mesh her personal style with royal fashion, staying on top of trends and turning heads.

She set the tone for her style early on, proving that she can rock casual attire just as well as a gorgeous gown. During the 2017 Invictus Games, the Archewell founder rocked a chic white blouse with a pair of ripped jeans.

In December of that year, and Markle made a major statement in a Ralph & Russo ruffled gown for her engagement photos.

In the time that followed, she proved that monochromatic ensembles and dresses are her go-to, especially while pregnant.

During a Spotify event in February, Markle, who was pregnant with Lilibet at the time, played a bit with prints, wearing a lemon Dolce and Gabbana dress.

Fast-forward to Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, Markle dazzled in a white trench coat and skirt designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior.

She paired the crisp look with a wide-brimmed ivory hat — also from the French fashion house by Stephen Jones . The California native completed her ensemble with Dior gloves and pointed-toe pumps.

But regardless of whether she’s taking a risk with fashion or sticking to a classic look, Markle has become quite the stylish star. Keep scrolling to check out Markle's fashion evolution, from actress to royal to California mom.