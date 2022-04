If you’re tired of making endless subscription payments to Adobe, or want a program with more flexibility than Photoshop, then GIMP could be your ideal exit route. It’s famously tricky to learn, so you will have to put in some hours to get used to it, but it's the most powerful free photo editor you can get right now. Other free programs are better for things like painting or graphic design, but GIMP is a good do-everything option, and its suite of plugins make it highly customisable.

SOFTWARE ・ 16 DAYS AGO