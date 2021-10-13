Weekly world market rice prices - USDA
Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department's Commodity Credit Corporation announced the following world market prices of milled and rough rice. The data is adjusted for U.S. milling yields and location, and the resulting marketing loan gain (MLG) and loan deficiency payment (LDP) rates applicable to the 2021 crop. Rough rice prices were increased, by $0.07 per cwt for long grain and by $0.06 per cwt for medium/short grain, from the previous announcement. The next rice report will be issued on Wednesday, Oct. 20. --------World Price------- MLG/LDP Rate Milled Value Rough Rough ($/cwt) ($/cwt) ($/cwt) Long Grain 15.07 9.59 0.00 Medium/Short 15.04 9.62 0.00 Grain Brokens 9.56 ----- ---- This week's prevailing world market prices and MLG/LDP rates are based on the following U.S. milling yields and the corresponding loan rates: U.S. Milling Yields Loan Rate Whole/Broken (lbs/cwt) ($/cwt) Long Grain 54.41/14.56 7.00 Medium/Short 57.89/9.58 7.00 Grain
