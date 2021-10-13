CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly world market rice prices - USDA

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department's Commodity Credit Corporation announced the following world market prices of milled and rough rice. The data is adjusted for U.S. milling yields and location, and the resulting marketing loan gain (MLG) and loan deficiency payment (LDP) rates applicable to the 2021 crop. Rough rice prices were increased, by $0.07 per cwt for long grain and by $0.06 per cwt for medium/short grain, from the previous announcement. The next rice report will be issued on Wednesday, Oct. 20. --------World Price------- MLG/LDP Rate Milled Value Rough Rough ($/cwt) ($/cwt) ($/cwt) Long Grain 15.07 9.59 0.00 Medium/Short 15.04 9.62 0.00 Grain Brokens 9.56 ----- ---- This week's prevailing world market prices and MLG/LDP rates are based on the following U.S. milling yields and the corresponding loan rates: U.S. Milling Yields Loan Rate Whole/Broken (lbs/cwt) ($/cwt) Long Grain 54.41/14.56 7.00 Medium/Short 57.89/9.58 7.00 Grain LINKS: * CBOT rice futures prices * USDA weekly rice export highlights * USDA weekly rice crop progress * Reuters top commodities stories (Washington commodities desk, 202 898 8318)

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans extend gains into third session on strong demand

CANBERRA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Monday, extending gains into a third session, as strong demand for U.S. supplies underpinned prices. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $12.18-1/2 a bushel by 0102 GMT, having firmed 1% on Friday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall on ample global supplies

CANBERRA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for the first time in three sessions on Monday, as ample global supplies outweighed recent strong demand for U.S. supplies. Corn fell on forecasts for bumper global stocks, while wheat ticked higher. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE
FOX8 News

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the […]
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China Sept crude oil production up 3.2% y/y - stats bureau

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China Sept crude oil production up 3.2% y/y at 16.61 million tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. China Jan-Sept crude oil production up 2.5% y/y at 149.84 million tonnes - stats bureau. China Sept crude oil throughput down 2.6% y/y at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China posts highest Q3 pork output in three years as herd recovers

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's third-quarter pork production surged to its highest in three years, official data showed on Monday, after producers built thousands of large breeding farms last year to rebuild a hog herd decimated by the African swine fever. Pork output for July-September was 12.02 million tonnes,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Analyst APK-Inform cuts Ukraine 2021/22 sunoil output, export outlook

KYIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) - APK-Inform agriculture consultancy revised downwards its forecast for Ukraine's 2021 sunflower seed harvest to 16.6 million tonnes from the previous estimate on 16.7 million, the data showed on Monday. The consultancy also reduced the forecast for 2021/22 sunflower oil output to 7.123 million tonnes from...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices stabilise after 13 weeks of growth -IKAR

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were stable last week after 13 weeks of consecutive growth, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in early November was $310 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, unchanged from the previous week, said Dmitry Rylko, head of IKAR. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat as having risen $1 to $313 a tonne while barley was up $2 at $271 a tonne. Export prices for Russian wheat are still being supported by farmers' reluctance to sell at the moment and also by a stronger rouble, which makes Russian export-focused products less competitive on global markets, Sovecon said. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter. Russian wheat exports are down by 26% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, partly because of the state export tax, which will continue to rise this week. Farmers had sown winter grains on 15.3 million hectares for next year's crop, down from 16.6 million hectares at the same date a year ago, according to the agriculture ministry. There is no publicly available data just for winter wheat. Russia's total winter wheat sowing area could fall this autumn by 0.8-1.2 million hectares from a year ago, Sovecon said. It previously expected the fall to be 0.7-1.2 million hectares. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,150 roubles/t +125 rbls wheat, European part ($212.6) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,800 rbls/t +350 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 85,325 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,350/t -$25 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,360/t +$5 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 50,800 rbls/t unchanged - white sugar, $626.9/t +$3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 71.2475 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports up 11.7% so far, says ministry

KYIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 16.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, against 14.8 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. That included 10.7 million tonnes of wheat, 4 million tonnes of barley and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 6-7 cents, corn down 1-3 cents, wheat down 2-4 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Mild round of profit taking expected in wheat. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $7.30-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last off 1/2 cent at $7.43-1/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was down 2 cents to $9.66-3/4. CORN - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn futures easing on pressure from rapidly advancing U.S. harvest. Slow farmer sales on the cash market provide underlying support to prices. * CBOT December corn last traded 2-1/4 cents lower at $5.23-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Technical selling expected in soybeans as traders lock in profits following two straight days of gains. * Benchmark CBOT November soybeans faced technical resistance at their 10-day moving average overnight. * November soybeans were last 6-3/4 cents lower at $12.11 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Russia's 2022 wheat crop to rise y/y - Sovecon

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia may increase its wheat crop to 80.7 million tonnes in 2022 from 75.5 million tonnes in 2021 due to good weather conditions for winter wheat, Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said in a note on Monday. Russia is the world's...
AGRICULTURE
KDHL AM 920

MN Broker Good Week for Grains Even With Bearish USDA Report

It was a couple weeks ago the USDA found around 130 million bushel of beans in the final Quarterly Grains Stocks Report of the marketing year. That was a surprise and took bean prices sharply lower. So, we knew the USDA October Supply Demand Report would use those stocks numbers and they did. Plus, the USDA raised corn and bean yields and production for this crop year. The October USDA Report took corn and beans sharply lower and it looked very bearish.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
agfax.com

USDA: Peanut Price Highlights

Peanut prices received by farmers for all farmer stock peanuts averaged 24.8 cents per pound for the week ending October 9, up 0.4 cent from the previous week. Marketings of all farmer stock peanuts for the week ending October 9 totaled 153 million pounds, up 24.1 million pounds from the previous week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rise on European grain rally

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Friday, reversing earlier losses with support from a rally in Europe where strong exports and concern over availability remained in focus, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled the day up 9-1/4 cents at $7.34 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 13 cents at $7.44 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures were 8-1/4 cents higher at $9.68-1/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was unchanged. * Euronext wheat extended a rally on Friday to set new contract highs as rumors of further sales of France's crop to China underscored strong demand and tightening availability in Europe. * U.S. exporters sold 567,600 tonnes of wheat for the week ended Oct. 7, , according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The exports for the week were up 70% from the previous week and up 42% from the prior 4-week average, which exceeded analyst expectations. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said in Friday it received no offers for feed-quality wheat or barley in a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday. * Pakistan's state buyer is thought to have decided not to purchase any wheat in an import tender seeking around 90,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, with U.S. prices up nearly 4% for the week

Oil futures rose on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices posting a weekly gain of almost 4%. "Another round of strong earnings and economic data suggest the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the U.S. opens up international travel." West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 97 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $82.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with front-month prices up about 3.6% for the week, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
AG Week

October USDA reports sting markets

Editor's note: Catch Randy Martinson and AgweekTV's Michelle Rook every Friday after markets close on the Agweek Market Wrap at agweek.com. The dust has settled, and we now have a little clearer picture for the 2021 crop. Although the nation was in the grips of a major drought, somehow we were able to produce a much better crop than expected. That bit of news hit the grains hard on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and is resulting in the grains testing major support lines.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn set for 2nd week of losses; soybeans, wheat under pressure

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Friday, and are set for a second week of declines, while soybeans faced headwinds on expectations of ample supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crops. Wheat futures eased after closing higher in the previous session. "U.S. corn and soybean crops yields...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Czech 2021 grain harvest seen at 7.23 mln tonnes -stats office

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2021 grain harvest was seen at 7.23 million tonnes in September, lower by 0.2% compared to an estimate made in August, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Friday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of Sept. 15. CROP (tonnes) 2021-Sept 2021-Aug 2020-final wheat 4,942,409 4,912,380 4,902,414 rye 127,050 132,641 172,364 barley 1,758,794 1,792,371 1,816,182 oats 205,992 208,884 183,357 triticale 198,303 207,446 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 7,232,547 7,253,721 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,027,271 1,035,780 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased by 1.2% to 1,235,253 from 1,250,765 hectares harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 11

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop conditions and harvest progress of grain maize and the sowing progress of soft wheat and winter barley, covering week 40 ending Oct. 11. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 40 average in France 0 1 10 77 13 Week 39 2021 0 1 10 77 12 Week 41 2020 4 12 26 53 5 GRAIN MAIZE HARVEST Percent harvested Week 40 average in France 15 Week 39 2021 7 Week 41 2020 62 SOFT WHEAT SOWN Percent sown Week 40 average in France 13 Week 39 2021 4 Week 41 2020 11 WINTER BARLEY SOWN Percent sown Week 40 average in France 24 Week 39 2021 9 Week 41 2020 15 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin)
AGRICULTURE

