New York City, NY

This 12-Year-Old Girl Is Going Viral For Her Melanin Art

BET
BET
 5 days ago
Jaylah Abbey had no idea that when she posted her little sister’s drawings on Twitter that it would cause her to go viral with over 250k likes, 70k comments and even prospects for selling her art. The 12-year-old, Dana Abbey, became the definition of a star when her art pieces...

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

Posted by
BET

Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Reportedly File For Divorce

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are reportedly calling it quits after fewer than two years of marriage. People reports that on Friday (May 21) Mena, 33, filed for divorce from Samuels 39, according to documents from Georgia’s Fayette County Superior Court. Court documents reportedly obtained by Page Six stated that their relationship is “irretrievably broken” with “no hope of reconciliation,” according to Mena.
Posted by
BET

Legendary Hip Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dies At 54

Chi Modu, one of the most celebrated Hip Hop photographers in history, has died. He was 54. The news of his passing came from his Instagram account. “Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight,” the post, which listed the year of his birth and death, read. “The family request privacy at this time.”
Posted by
BET

Ari Lennox Shuts Down Critics Of Her Return To Sporting Her Natural Hair

Ari Lennox is setting the record straight after receiving a swarm of negative comments about her return to sporting her natural tresses. The “Shea Butter Baby” songstress (born Courtney Salter), who recently took the internet by storm with her Instagram photos showing off her lace front protective styles, has hung up the wigs and started showing her natural curls again. But not everyone is happy.
Posted by
BET

Prayers Up: Young Noble Hospitalized After Having A ‘Serious Heart Attack’

Young Noble of The Outlawz, 2Pac’s rap group, revealed on Sunday (May 23) that he had a “serious heart attack” but is recovering at a hospital. “Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right..,” the rapper, 43, wrote on Instagram.
Posted by
BET

Tamron Hall Reveals A Time When Al Roker Helped Her And Her Son

Tamron Hall knows that she can call on her former Today co-host Al Roker when she needs a helping hand. As a special guest on the Tamron Hall Show, Roker reunited with Hall on TV for the first time in four years on her Friday (May 21) episode. And the 50-year-old revealed a time when Roker, 66, was there for her and her 2-year-old son, Moses, who needed emergency surgery.
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
New York City, NYNiagara Gazette

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...