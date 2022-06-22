ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best Galaxy S9 screen protectors 2022

By Marc Lagace
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

Protecting the Samsung Galaxy S9's curved display is no easy task — tempered glass offers the best protection, but a PET film can generally flex around the edges of curved displays better. There's also a price difference, so there's a lot to consider when you're buying. These are the best Samsung Galaxy S9 screen protectors.

Protect your curved display with the best Samsung Galaxy S9 screen protectors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tB1iV_0BJG7eCR00

Whitestone Dome Glass

Best overall

Whitestone's UV-curing wet-install Dome Glass kit is the best on the market. The patented liquid glass disperses over the entire screen and hardens to create an impenetrable edge-to-edge barrier for unmatched protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqAUO_0BJG7eCR00

amFilm 3D Curved Glass

Easy to install

AmFilm simplifies the install by providing an installation tray so you can line up the perfect fit. You'll receive one tempered glass screen protector, one tray, dry wipes, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and dust removal stickers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omEjj_0BJG7eCR00

Spigen NeoFlex

Best for cases

Spigen is great for case-friendly screen protectors. They might not be tempered glass, but they're far easier on your wallet and far easier to apply. Additionally, the film is designed to adapt to every curve on your screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1gHP_0BJG7eCR00

Supershieldz Tempered Glass

Bubble-free experience

Looking for maximum protection and a bubble-free experience? These high-quality tempered glass screen protectors from Supershieldz will do the trick. They also come with an easy-to-use installation tray to help you achieve a flawless fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHyii_0BJG7eCR00

Coliary Tempered Glass

Maximum transparency

You'll never have to worry about compromising your screen's transparency with this option from Coliary. You'll enjoy 99% transparency for excellent clarity and high touch sensitivity. The 9H+ hardness ensures maximum protection against damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdjyA_0BJG7eCR00

IQ Shield

Thinnest option

IQ Shield offers ultra-thin screen protectors made of TPU material that's flexible and durable. The company uses a revolutionary process that combines high-response accuracy, durability, non-yellowing, and clear transparency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f2pQx_0BJG7eCR00

LK Tempered Glass

Easy installation

LK's solution has an alignment tool that lets you line up the screen protector so you can get things just perfect and avoid smudges and fingerprints. It comes with two TPU screen protectors and three tempered glass camera lens protectors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48etKe_0BJG7eCR00

Caseology Tempered Glass

Alternative option

The Caseology screen protector only adheres around the edges of the display, so you'll need to line it up perfectly on installation. It's both scratch-resistant and shatterproof for daily protection against drops, scratches, and general wear and tear.

Choosing the best Galaxy S9 screen protector

While finding the best Galaxy S9 screen protector is the first step, there's more to it than that. A common complaint about using a tempered glass screen protector is that it can decrease your phone's touch sensitivity. If that's an issue you've experienced, Samsung has included a feature that will help increase touch sensitivity. To toggle on heightened touch sensitivity, go to Settings > Advanced Features > Touch Sensitivity on your Samsung Galaxy S9 .

Sometimes, screen protectors may feel like a compromise by making your screen feel or look dirtier than it is. Fortunately, the Whitestone Dome Glass grips the display well and looks great. Plus, spending money on two screen protectors beats the stress, panic, and multi-hundred dollar costs of replacing a broken screen on your Galaxy S9. If you want to go the extra mile, it's a smart idea to get the best case for your Galaxy S9 .

If you're searching for a Galaxy S9 screen protector that can perfectly handle those display curves, check out the Spigen NeoFlex two-pack. This option requires a wet installation, but will otherwise offer the best protection for your Galaxy S9's curved display. It's also the most compatible option with cases.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Tempered Glass#Samsung Galaxy S9#Screen Protector#Pet#Whitestone Dome#Amfilm#Spigen Neoflex Best
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Central

Amazon App Now Showing Location of Shipment

Yesterday I was expecting a shipment from Amazon. Unexpectedly I received a notification that indicated how many stops away it was. When clicking on the notification a map popped up showing where it was (see screenshot). This is the very first time this has happened, and I order a lot from Amazon. I did get an Amazon app update a couple of days prior but the update description didn't list this as a part of it.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best VPN services in 2022

If you're looking to get started with a VPN and aren't sure which one to pick, look no further. We've rounded up all of the best VPN options right now and broke down the differences to help you decide which to get.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

965
Followers
736
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy