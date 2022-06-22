Best Galaxy S9 screen protectors 2022

Protecting the Samsung Galaxy S9's curved display is no easy task — tempered glass offers the best protection, but a PET film can generally flex around the edges of curved displays better. There's also a price difference, so there's a lot to consider when you're buying. These are the best Samsung Galaxy S9 screen protectors.

Protect your curved display with the best Samsung Galaxy S9 screen protectors

Whitestone Dome Glass

Best overall

Whitestone's UV-curing wet-install Dome Glass kit is the best on the market. The patented liquid glass disperses over the entire screen and hardens to create an impenetrable edge-to-edge barrier for unmatched protection.

amFilm 3D Curved Glass

Easy to install

AmFilm simplifies the install by providing an installation tray so you can line up the perfect fit. You'll receive one tempered glass screen protector, one tray, dry wipes, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and dust removal stickers.

Spigen NeoFlex

Best for cases

Spigen is great for case-friendly screen protectors. They might not be tempered glass, but they're far easier on your wallet and far easier to apply. Additionally, the film is designed to adapt to every curve on your screen.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass

Bubble-free experience

Looking for maximum protection and a bubble-free experience? These high-quality tempered glass screen protectors from Supershieldz will do the trick. They also come with an easy-to-use installation tray to help you achieve a flawless fit.

Coliary Tempered Glass

Maximum transparency

You'll never have to worry about compromising your screen's transparency with this option from Coliary. You'll enjoy 99% transparency for excellent clarity and high touch sensitivity. The 9H+ hardness ensures maximum protection against damage.

IQ Shield

Thinnest option

IQ Shield offers ultra-thin screen protectors made of TPU material that's flexible and durable. The company uses a revolutionary process that combines high-response accuracy, durability, non-yellowing, and clear transparency.

LK Tempered Glass

Easy installation

LK's solution has an alignment tool that lets you line up the screen protector so you can get things just perfect and avoid smudges and fingerprints. It comes with two TPU screen protectors and three tempered glass camera lens protectors.

Caseology Tempered Glass

Alternative option

The Caseology screen protector only adheres around the edges of the display, so you'll need to line it up perfectly on installation. It's both scratch-resistant and shatterproof for daily protection against drops, scratches, and general wear and tear.

Choosing the best Galaxy S9 screen protector

While finding the best Galaxy S9 screen protector is the first step, there's more to it than that. A common complaint about using a tempered glass screen protector is that it can decrease your phone's touch sensitivity. If that's an issue you've experienced, Samsung has included a feature that will help increase touch sensitivity. To toggle on heightened touch sensitivity, go to Settings > Advanced Features > Touch Sensitivity on your Samsung Galaxy S9 .

Sometimes, screen protectors may feel like a compromise by making your screen feel or look dirtier than it is. Fortunately, the Whitestone Dome Glass grips the display well and looks great. Plus, spending money on two screen protectors beats the stress, panic, and multi-hundred dollar costs of replacing a broken screen on your Galaxy S9. If you want to go the extra mile, it's a smart idea to get the best case for your Galaxy S9 .

If you're searching for a Galaxy S9 screen protector that can perfectly handle those display curves, check out the Spigen NeoFlex two-pack. This option requires a wet installation, but will otherwise offer the best protection for your Galaxy S9's curved display. It's also the most compatible option with cases.