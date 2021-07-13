SkinSchool: Chemical peels explained

The effortlessly immaculate, shiny, dewy, and silky-smooth skin of aesthetician and Black skin care content creator Sean Garrette proves the extent of his expertise. When it comes to tackling his skin, Garrette focuses his routine on two main factors: texture and hyperpigmentation. He specifically mentions post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, which he explains is a fairly common condition specifically caused by topical trauma, whether from picking at breakouts or using products with ingredients that are too astringent or stripping for one's skin type. The skin care guru is particular about the products he chooses for his face, ensuring that the ingredients are not only suitable for his skin type, but are also of high quality. With his expert knowledge, he fleshes out specific ingredients in the products he chooses that target the areas of interest. And, here, on this episode of Go to Bed with Me, he’s sharing some of them with us.