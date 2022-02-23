27 Makeup Essentials That Have Changed Our Lives

For years, I've done the majority of my shopping on Amazon—toilet paper, cat food, bach party decorations...if it's got free two-day shipping, it's in my cart. Basically everything on Amazon was fair game—expect makeup. As a beauty editor, I only shopped at traditional beauty retailers like Sephora, Ulta, and drugstores and you know what? I was majorly missing out. Amazon has some *incredible* makeup offerings—from award-winning mascaras to trendy lipstick colors. You can literally shop whole virtual stores from iconic brands like Maybelline and Stila or find indie gems from brands like PYT and ATHR. Bottom line: Shopping for makeup on Amazon is v convenient but it can be overwhelming, so keep the below tips in mind before making a purchase.

MAKEUP ・ 11 DAYS AGO