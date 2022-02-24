ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Irish Coffee Cocktail Recipe

By Leslie Morrison
momtrends.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you believe it's March already? I, for one, cannot! Soon all the flowers will be blooming, and the drinks will get fruity and refreshingly cooler. Getting excited? Here's our Irish Coffee Cocktail Recipe. I am!. First things first though, with St. Patrick's day coming up, I am featuring...

www.momtrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

The 5 best bourbons under $25

I recently revisited a couple bottles of sub-$25 bottles, lovingly filling glasses, tumblers, and coffee cups with dive bar standards like Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, and my personal favorite old man whiskey, Evan Williams. After spending a week (or maybe it was two months?) reviewing each bottle with an open...
DRINKS
Mashed

40 Best Beers You Should Be Drinking

There is more to the art of drinking beer than tipping back a cold one to escape your inhibitions and blow off some steam. The practice of drinking beer is one that has forged societies across millennia, from the building of the pyramids in Egypt to the global proliferation of public houses that remain ubiquitous today.
DRINKS
The Independent

8 best Irish whiskeys to sip neat, on the rocks or as a mixer

Irish folk band The Dubliners famously sang about having whiskey in their jar, and you’ll fast be wanting to join them (on the whiskey, anyway) with this excellent selection. In fact, Ireland can even claim to have named the drink itself; the Irish “uisce beatha” means “water of life” and it’s easy to see why.Yet, Irish whiskey – spelt with that all-important “e” – sadly suffered something of a decline in the 19th century, with distilleries dwindling as fast as you can say “Sláinte”. Happily, it’s now undergoing a major revival.From just two distilleries in 1966, the Irish Whiskey Association...
DRINKS
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Coffee#Irish Pub#Cocktails#Brewed Coffee#Irish Whiskey#Food Drink#Momtrends#Cocktail Chic
SPY

The 9 Best Bottled-in-Bond Bourbons To Drink Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The bottled-in-bond designation is an important one in the history of American whiskey, particularly when it comes to bourbon. While some consider it to be a marketing gimmick these days, there is definitely a long history to it and an argument to be made for why it is still an indicator of quality. The History of Bottled-in-Bond In 1897, the Bottled-in-Bond Act was passed, and it was much needed at the time. Whiskey makers and blenders of ill repute were adulterating and...
DRINKS
Mashed

Cheap Bourbons You Should Always Buy

Whether you drink it neat, on the rocks, or in a sophisticated Manhattan, bourbon is one of the most American drinks you can swig. In fact, whiskey needs to be made in America to count as bourbon. Bourbon also needs to contain at least 51% corn and spend time aging in new charred oak barrels. Making this type of booze is an art. Depending on the maker, you'll most likely detect perceptible hints of caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg, grain, wood, or flower (via The Whiskey Guide). The strength of the bourbon really depends on the exact aging process. According to Difford's Guide, there's no minimum aging requirement for bourbon, unless you want to call your bourbon a "straight" whiskey, in which case it needs to age for a minimum of two years in an oak cask.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Starbucks Baristas Wish Customers Would Say This When Ordering Drinks

Most seasoned Starbucks customers are used to the coffee shop's lingo, so for them, ordering a beverage is a breezy experience. For others, there are many survival guides that you can go armed with, because ordering a Starbucks drink like a pro is no easy business. A large reason why ordering a drink at Starbucks can be a complicated affair is perhaps because of the distinct names given to the sizes of their drinks. A mishmash of English and Italian, Starbucks has long ditched the small, medium, and large sizing for the tall, grande, venti, and trenta names.
RESTAURANTS
WKRC

Here are the select states selling boozy Mountain Dew

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew launched in several states on Tuesday. Mountain Dew's owner, PepsiCo, partnered with Boston Beer Company to turn the soft drink into a caffeine-free alcoholic beverage. The 100-calorie spiked seltzer is 5% alcohol by volume. Hard Mountain Dew, named Hard MTN DEW,...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tracey Folly

To the little girl who ruined my love of soda pop

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Get your own soft drink, please. I couldn’t have been more than ten years old when a little girl ruined soft drinks for me forever.
Mashed

This New, Boozy Canned Drink Is Perfect For Tea Lovers

Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.
DRINKS
The Independent

10 best Irish beers you just have to try this St Patrick’s Day

Ireland is a nation of beer drinkers. It regularly features high up in “most beer consumed per capita” charts and has a proud history of beer production, being home to some of the most well-known brands in the world, besides boasting an exciting array of young craft breweries.Lager has by far the largest share of the market, but the country is perhaps best known for two other styles: stouts and red ales. Guinness – once the world’s largest brewer – produces more stout than any other and is popular far and wide, while Murphy’s and Beamish are also familiar to...
DRINKS
SPY

The 13 Best Cheap Vodkas Under $25 That We Promise Won’t Taste Like Rubbing Alcohol

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey, you! You want a double? Now that warmer weather is finally on the horizon, bars and restaurants are opening their outdoor patios, parks are becoming perfect for having boozy picnics with pals in and ice-cold beer-filled beach days are so close we can practically taste them. With all that being said, it’s time to drink outside again. And this season, we’re putting all our money on the table and saying that vodka is going to...
SHOPPING
Food & Wine

16 Whiskey Cocktail Recipes Every Home Bartender Should Know

It's perfectly fine to enjoy your whiskey neat or on the rocks, but a whiskey cocktail (or "whisky" depending on where you are in the world) is a particular delight. A classic Manhattan, Old-Fashioned, Whiskey Sour, Mint Julep, or Rob Roy certainly celebrates the best of whiskey's many pleasures, but even whiskey lovers can find something new in creative whiskey cocktail recipes like the Scotch-based Paris Between the Wars, a rye-spiked Northern Standard, the warm Irish whiskey-kissed Gaelic Punch, or a spiritous The Circle of the Sun that may wake you up to a new side of Japanese whiskey. Whether you're sticking with a standard or sipping something unexpected, you'll find the best whiskey cocktail recipes for your tastes right here.
DRINKS
CNET

We ate all 12 Girl Scout cookie flavors in one sitting. And the best one is…

Most people have a favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor: it usually comes down to Samoas or Thin Mints. After all, they've been two of the staple Girl Scout cookies for decades. Thin Mints and Samoas aren't the only flavors on the board, though, so I decided to try all the flavors and rank them top to bottom. And while yes, I do have a go-to Girl Scout cookie, I did keep an open mind since I hadn't tried all of the flavors. Per the Girl Scout website, the three most popular cookies are Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties).
FOOD & DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

recipes

If you are at all familiar with Mexican pan dulce, you know of the concha. A popular and beloved sweet bread, the concha is an enriched dough shaped into rounds that are topped with a sweet cookie dough-like topping that's then scored to resemble a seashell, or concha. The result after baking is a soft, pillowy sweet bread with a slightly crunchy seashell hat.
RECIPES
Food Network

6 Best Gins, According to a Spirits Expert

It might come as a surprise to find that one of the world’s best gins comes from Germany’s Black Forest, but one taste, and you’ll need no further convincing. Monkey 47 starts with a sugar cane distillate that’s infused with, you guessed it, 47 botanicals ranging from lingonberry to pomelo to ginger. I do not really consider gin to be a “sippable” category of spirits, but this might be the exception. This liquid has a lush texture and kaleidoscopic complexity that would suit well in any application, be it a (dirty) martini, gin and tonic, or corpse reviver No. 2.
DRINKS
ABC 4

Mobile bartending and cocktail collective

Alexi Fisher, Owner of The Hammered Copper Mobile Bartending and the Cocktail Collective, joins the show to share a chance where you can get better at creating/making drinks!. Hammered Copper Mobile can cater corporate events, birthday parties, weddings, private parties, etc. The cocktail collective is all about getting the correct education when it comes to making cocktails. This is a culinary school experience. Not only is their goal to share how to make drinks, but you will also get taught the history that comes with it. This is new for Utah to have a company like this.
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy