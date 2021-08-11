10 card games like Hearthstone to deck around with

Hearthstone reinvigorated the collectible card game when it was released in 2014, and since then a wave of games like Hearthstone have attempted to replicate the success. Hearthstone has World of Warcraft lore to lean on and its free-to-play business model makes it hard to beat, but there are plenty of new decks to master if you can free yourself from its addicting grip. We've rounded up some of the best alternatives that reward strategy, cunning, and don't rely too much on RNG for their thrills. These ten games like Hearthstone will expand your card battler skills and offer you new challenges, whether you're in it for the collecting or the crushing of opponents.