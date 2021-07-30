Cancel
Cake Mix Cornbread

By Erica Walker
favfamilyrecipes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis easy Cake Mix Cornbread is a perfect cross between a cake and cornbread. The texture is fluffy and smooth but has that yummy cornbread taste!. This Cake Mix Cornbread recipe is so good! The bread is moist and light. I’m not a huge fan of corn breads that are really grainy and dense, or corn breads with vegetable surprises inside. That is why I love this recipe so much. It is a perfect cross between a yellow cake and cornbread, and there are no surprises. It is easy to prepare and tastes amazing with some butter and honey. This is a great side dish for fall and winter to serve with soup or chili.

