Every new Star Wars movie and TV show confirmed so far

There's no shortage of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows in the works right now, but it's going to be a while until we see some of them. When it comes to big-screen offerings, at least, we won't be heading back to the galaxy far, far away any time soon. However, we still have plenty of updates for you. For one thing, we know there are plenty of big names developing Lucasfilm projects, from Taika Waititi to Patty Jenkins, and new movies from Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof and Free Guy director Shawn Levy were also recently announced.

Plus, there are plenty of small-screen adventures coming to Disney Plus soon, from The Bad Batch season 2 to The Mandalorian season 3 . So, for all the latest info, look no further than our complete guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

When is the next Star Wars movie heading to cinemas? Well, we know that there are three Star Wars release dates penciled into the release schedule. The first was meant to be Patty Jenkins' film, but that has since been delayed (more on that below). These are the release dates Disney has announced, with one Star Wars movie every two years:

December 22, 2023

December 19, 2025

December 17, 2027

Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie

Release date : Unknown.

Taika Waititi will direct an upcoming Star Wars movie, co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who helped script the Oscar-nominated 19 1 7 and Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho . No other details have yet been announced other than the movie will be heading to cinemas. Kathleen Kennedy previously told Total Film in a recent interview that the film is headed for a "late 2023" release, but said "we haven't locked anything in" when asked if that meant December 2023. Whether this makes that December 2023 release date now remains unclear – last we heard, it was still being written.

In a separate interview with Total Film , Waititi hinted that he would be exploring a new side to Star Wars. "Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand," he told us. "I don't think that I'm any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone, that's great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

Damon Lindelof's Star Wars movie

(Image credit: LucasFilm)

Release date: Unknown

Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof is penning a new Star Wars movie that will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who helmed Ms. Marvel episodes 4 and 5. Lindelof is co-writing with Justin Britt-Gibson, who was previously an executive story editor on The Strain, a vampire drama directed by Guillermo del Toro.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , the movie is intended as a stand-alone project but could lead to more movies if it's successful. The story will reportedly take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker , but it won't be a continuation of the Skywalker saga. It could, however, feature some of the characters from the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The earliest date it could arrive on our screens is December 2025.

Shawn Levy's Star Wars movie

(Image credit: AP)

Release date: Unknown

Free Guy helmer Shawn Levy has a Star Wars movie in the works, but the project won't enter production until Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things season 5 have wrapped up. That's all we know about this particular project at the moment, though, and we don't expect to hear anything more for some time as Levy's other movies and shows take priority.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

Release date: TBA (was expected 2023)

Back in December 2020, Disney announced that Wonder Woman 1984 helmer Patty Jenkins was expected to take the reigns on the next Star Wars movie in production, titled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. But, a roadblock arrived – the film has been delayed , reportedly due to creative differences between Patty Jenkins and Lucasfilm . A separate Star Wars report from Vanity Fair has said the film is "further off" than Waititi's. Jenkins also has Wonder Woman 3 in the pipeline, meaning her schedule is particularly busy.

In a video coinciding with the initial announcement, Jenkins talked up her history with the Air Force and her desire to create the "greatest fighter pilot movie ever". The official synopsis added:: "The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy."

The name of the movie will also be familiar to many: it is the title of an iconic series of video games that centered around Rebel pilots fighting back against the Empire. It has, however, been confirmed that the new movie will take place after the main saga, pushing the Star Wars universe further into the future.

Location scouting took place in Scotland on a Star Wars movie back in 2019, and Jenkins previously said that the story treatment for Rogue Squadron was almost finished. "We're finishing the treatment, basically, which is pretty big," she said in January 2021. "So it ends up being like where you're fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I'm done with the treatment in my process. So yeah, we've been working on it for a while. It's going great. I'm super excited about it."

Rian Johnson's new Star Wars movie trilogy

Release date: Unknown

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson must have impressed someone at Lucasfilm and Disney because, just before the film hit cinemas, the studio announced that the filmmaker would be heading up a brand new Star Wars movie trilogy featuring "new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." And even though The Last Jedi was, shall we say, divisive among the Star Wars faithful, Johnson's still on board, the filmmaker has previously taken to Twitter to respond to rumors the project had been abandoned and various reports in 2021 signal the project is still happening.

But, a Vanity Fair report does indicate that the trilogy is on the back burner. "Rian has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies," Kennedy explained.

We don't know very much about this new Star Wars movie trilogy, but Johnson will write and direct the first entry. He's previously spoken about the pitch that got him the job and, just to warn you, there's not much to it: "One story told over three movies. Go new places, meet new folks, come up with a new story to tell in the Star Wars universe. The sky’s the limit…" Considering how fresh The Last Jedi felt, we couldn't be more excited to see Johnson let loose in the Star Wars galaxy. Before then, though, you will be able to enjoy Johnson's Knives Out trilogy – yes, there are two more coming – on Netflix.

Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie

Release date: Unknown

Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige has reportedly been brought on board to help shape the future of Star Wars . Disney co-chairman Alan Horn said in a statement: "We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on… With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

Feige, meanwhile, has apparently approached a "major actor" about a role in the upcoming unnamed Star Wars movie, according to one source close to The Hollywood Reporter. Loki head writer Michael Waldron is writing the project , and the movie may even lead to a larger position working within Lucasfilm for the producer. Waldron recently revealed that he is currently working on the script.

But, again, the Vanity Fair report has cast some doubt over the project. Kennedy went as far as denying anything was in the works: "I would love to see what movie he might come up with," she said. "But right now, no, there isn't anything specifically."

Canceled Star Wars movies

Reports emerged in February 2020 that J.D. Dillard – best known for the film Sleight – was working on a feature-length project with Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scribe Matt Owens. The Hollywood Reporter first announced the news, with Deadline claiming that the movie would be set on the Sith planet Exegol (though the accuracy of the setting has been questioned).

However, upon Levy's Star Wars movie being announced, Dillard said that his own project was "unfortunately no longer a thing," but "it was not for lack of trying." Plot details of the unrealized project were never revealed.

Then there were Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who were originally meant to spearhead a trilogy but were reportedly too busy making shows for Netflix after signing a nine-figure deal with the streaming service in 2019.

There had been rumors that their movie would be set a few hundred years before the prequels, in the time of the Old Republic. The obvious source of inspiration here could be the Knights of the Old Republic video game series or The High Republic era

Any more Star Wars Story movies?

The original plan, when Disney bought Lucasfilm for upwards of $4 billion, was to release standalone "Anthology" movies between all the new "Saga" Episodes. That meant the two-year gaps between The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker were to be punctuated by Rogue One and Solo – and at one point it looked like there'd be a third Star Wars Story after The Rise of Skywalker. Then the relatively disappointing box office performance of Solo prompted Disney to rethink the strategy and put the spin-offs on hold, and then that turned into the company pivoting to Disney Plus.

Solo’s conclusion was clearly setting up a sequel. There were also multiple reports concerning a standalone new Star Wars movie centered on Boba Fett, first with Fantastic Four director Josh Trank at the helm, and after that (according to reports that were never confirmed by Disney) Logan 's James Mangold. However, this morphed into The Mandalorian and, later, Fett's own spin-off show The Book of Boba Fett .

The other frontrunner for a standalone movie was Obi-Wan Kenobi. Indeed, there were various (similarly unconfirmed) reports ( one apparently leaking the synopsis ) that Disney/Lucasfilm had an Obi-Wan project in the works with Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry attached. Like the Boba Fett solo movie, the Obi-Wan spin-off has also changed into something new: Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Disney Plus spin-off series telling the tale of the wise Jedi Knight between Episodes 3 and 4.

But, it seems the door isn't totally shut. "There's always a future for Solo!" Kennedy told Total Film. Whether we do ever see more of that particular story, or if the anthology movies are done, remains to be seen.

New Star Wars shows

The Bad Batch season 2

Release date: January 4, 2023

The Bad Batch are returning for more adventures. The titular group are elite genetically modified clones, and in the previous season, they were joined by a young female clone named Omega.

A trailer for the new episodes was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration, and it sees the return of some major characters. The footage shows Emperor Palpatine in the Senate and reveals that the Wookiee Jedi Gungi, introduced in The Clone Wars, survived Order 66. Commander Cody also makes a brief appearance, though whether he'll be a friend or foe to the Bad Batch remains to be seen.

The Mandalorian season 3

Release date: February 2023

The Mandalorian season 3 finally has a release window – expect to see Din Djarin and little Grogu back in February 2023. In even better news, the first trailer for the show arrived at D23 2022 , and it shows Din Djarin headed to Mandalore, the return of Bo-Katan Kryze , and, of course, plenty of Baby Yoda. Watch it above.

The Mandalorian season 4 has also been confirmed by Jon Favreau , who indicated it will link to another upcoming show: "So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] season 4. It becomes – how should I put it – more precise."

Also of note: the Rangers of the Republic spin-off has been seemingly absorbed into other Star Wars projects after Disney cut all ties with Gina Carano, the actor behind Cara Dune, who was meant to lead the project.

Star Wars Visions – Volume 2

Release date: Spring 2023

Following on from the first season of animated episodes, Visions will be back for a second installment, as announced at Star Wars Celebration. The new installment will be worked on by creative teams from California, Japan, Chile, South Africa, India, Spain, France, India, the UK, and Ireland. "It's going to be a celebration of the incredible animation happening all around the globe," Lucasfilm executive James Waugh said, per StarWars.com .

Ahsoka

Release date: 2023

Having stunned in The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson's live-action version of Ahsoka Tano is getting a spin-off series. Written by Dave Filoni and with Jon Favreau acting as co-executive producer, the series will continue on from Rebels, likely picking up on Ahsoka's search for Thrawn . Plot specifics are being kept to a minimum, though there was confirmation the series will take place during The Mandalorian timeline . Seeing as Ahsoka also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, that should be no surprise.

A teaser trailer was released at Star Wars Celebration. The footage, which has not yet been released to the public, starts with the former Jedi in a ship while someone tries to use the Force. There's also a tease of one Ezra Bridger... we see the back of Sabine Wren's head as she looks at a painting of him (the same one seen in Rebels). Sabine will be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo .

"It feels like I've been adopted into a family," Bordizzo said at the convention. "Set is going really well! I know how much Sabine means to people in this room. Watching Rebels, she's come to me. You guys are going to be really excited about her journey."

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ivanna Sakhno have joined the cast in mystery roles. Ray Stevenson will play a villainous Admiral (but not Thrawn). Hayden Christensen is also reportedly reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker, though the Vanity Fair report has cast some doubt on his post-Obi-Wan Kenobi return. Eman Esfandi has been cast as Ezra Bridger , bringing the character to live-action for the first time.

The first look at the show arrived at D23, 2022, and it sees Ahsoka wielding a lightsaber.

Skeleton Crew

Release date: 2023

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts' Amblin-esque Star Wars project has finally been announced at Star Wars Celebration. Skeleton Crew, which will star Jude Law, is coming to Disney Plus in 2023 – see the first look at Law in costume below.

Details on the series were unveiled at Star Wars Celebration. It will be the story of a group of kids who are about 10 years old, but "it's not a kids show," according to Watts. It also takes place in the same part of the Star Wars timeline as The Mandalorian, and Dave Filoni said the shows will all intertwine in "weird ways." What exactly that means remains to be seen, but standby for crossovers.

The Acolyte

Release date: Unknown

A week after The Mandalorian season 3 entered development, news emerged that a "female-centric" new Star Wars series is being worked on, with Leslye Headland – the co-creator and executive producer of the Netflix series Russian Doll – on board as showrunner. Sources revealed at the time that the series "takes place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than other projects."

Disney has since confirmed the series is happening and delivered a synopsis. "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era," it reads.

The Vanity Fair report shed even more light on the enigmatic show , which will be set 100 years before The Phantom Menace .

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," Headland said. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?"

The Jedi will also be living in an era of peace. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland added. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

Amandla Stenberg has joined the cast, though their character is naturally a total mystery. "Next stop: a galaxy far, far away," Stenberg wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news. "I am so excited to finally announce I'm joining Star Wars: The Acolyte! Honored is an understatement. May the Force be with you." Joining them is Squid Games' Lee Jung-Jae and Queen & Slim 's Jodie Turner-Smith, both also in unknown roles, though Lee's part is the male lead.

A Droid Story

Release date: Unknown

This one's a little different. Lucasfilm Animation and Lucasfilm’s visual effects team, Industrial Light & Magic are teaming up for a Disney Plus movie, A Droid Story. "This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero, guided by legendary duo R2-D2 and C-3PO," read the synopses. Well, anything with our two favourite droids in will be worth a watch, so we can't wait to see how this will look!

Lando

Release date: Unknown

Everyone wants to see more of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Lando will focus on the swashbuckling hero, though where exactly on the Star Wars timeline the series will fall remains to be seen. Justin Simien, creator of Dear White People, will act as showrunner. Lando is in the early stages of development.

Kennedy recently indicated to Vanity Fair that, following Solo, the younger versions of iconic characters would not be recast. She expanded on her comments in her interview with Total Film – and gave an update on Lando in the process.

"I never say never. It's certainly not something that we're doing with any intention right now," Kennedy commented. "We're still talking about Lando with Donald Glover, for instance, but I don't think we would intentionally just look back at some of the characters like Luke and Leia and whatnot and decide arbitrarily to do a story. There would have to be a really strong reason why."

