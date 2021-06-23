Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Privacy Act of 1974; Matching Program

By Federal Register
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Notice of a new matching program. Document Number: "Docket No. SSA-2020-0057" SUMMARY: In accordance with the provisions of the Privacy Act, as amended, this notice announces a new matching program with the. Office of Personnel Management. (OPM). This matching agreement (agreement) sets forth the terms, conditions, and safeguards under which...

insurancenewsnet.com
Community Policy
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
428
Followers
6K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Act#Privacy Act Of 1974#Civil Service#Opm#Federal Government#Ssi#Oca#Wep#Federal Erulemaking#Ssa 2020 0057#Whr#Division Director#Svb#Pbd#U S C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Politics
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Lawtucson.com

Social Security & You: Privacy laws and Social Security

I recall my days as a trainee with the Social Security Administration. And gosh, that was almost 50 years ago. The very first thing drilled into our heads was a law called the Privacy Act, which prevented us from disclosing any information about anyone’s Social Security record to anyone other than the record holder.
Congress & Courtssecurityboulevard.com

Privacy Takes a Hit In the High Court

One of the earliest “privacy” laws in the United States is, surprisingly, the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Back during the Nixon Administration, Congress passed a law that gave people the right to see what was on their credit report, to contest inaccuracies on their reports and to ensure that the information on their credit report was accurate. The law also restricted what data credit reporting agencies could collect, to whom the data could be disseminated and how that data could be used.
BusinessValdosta Daily Times

BUSH: A COLA with your Social Security?

Preliminary estimates call for a 4.7% cost-of-living increase. If there is a "silver lining" to all the inflation talk, it may be that Social Security benefits are expected to see a larger-than-normal increase in 2022. Preliminary estimates call for a 4.7% cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits next year, which...
Businessnews8000.com

Here’s the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2021

If you’re retiring and you qualify for Social Security‘s maximum benefit, you could pocket $3,895 per month in Social Security income in 2021. You’ll only collect that much money if you begin receiving benefits at 70 years or older, though. The maximum amount you can collect this year if you file at age 62 is $2,324, and the maximum paid if you’re 66 is $3,113.
Income TaxPosted by
The Motley Fool

37 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

Will you have to pay state taxes on your Social Security benefits? It depends on where you live and how much you earn. The good news is, if you live in the majority of U.S. states you will not have to worry about what the local tax rules are or if your income renders your benefits taxable. That's because Social Security is always free of state taxes in these 37 places.
Personal Financejocoreport.com

Social Security Matters – Questions About Survivor Benefits

By Rusty Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens. Dear Rusty: My husband and I were only married 5 years before he passed away from cancer. I am 61 and was told by SS that I don’t qualify to receive his survivor benefits because we weren’t married long enough, and because I made more money than him when he was alive. I still work fulltime and plan to continue until my full retirement age. Am I able to collect any of his benefits? Why can his daughter collect his benefits, but I cannot? Signed: Frustrated Widow.
Personal Financereadthereporter.com

How does Social Security fit into retirement?

Here’s something to think about: You could spend two, or even three, decades in retirement. To meet your income needs for all those years, you’ll generally need a sizable amount of retirement assets. How will Social Security fit into the picture?. For most people, Social Security won’t be enough to...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Ways to Score an Even Bigger Social Security Check

Although designed to replace only 40% of pre-retirement income, Social Security is an important source of funds for retirees. So, it's a good idea to aim for the biggest possible checks. Fortunately, there are a few simple strategies that can help make that happen. Here are three steps to help...
BusinessQuad Cities Onlines

3 Ways to Squeeze an Extra $100 a Month From Social Security

The income that Social Security provides in retirement is crucial for a huge number of Americans. In many cases, Social Security is the only reliable source of income, while even for those fortunate enough to have pensions, savings, or side gigs to provide some extra cash, Social Security is still a key financial support.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security's disability program desperately needs fixing

Some say history judges a nation by how it treats its most vulnerable people. The United States might fare poorly if we look at the Supplemental Security Income program, which provides need-based cash assistance to about 8 million extremely poor disabled and elderly people. Established in 1972, SSI has strict...
Healthphysicianspractice.com

Physicians practice business structures

Last March around “Match Day,” I was chatting with an excited young physician who had completed his residency and had an opportunity to join an established physician as an independent contractor. We spoke about the Match Day relief he and fellow future physicians experienced as they learned where they had landed to spend the next three years or more in their specialty of choice. All the hard work through medical school and a grueling residency had paid off, and the enthusiastic young man was about to start his career as a physician. During the conversation, one big question came up. He was working as an independent contractor, so how best could he position himself? Should he establish his own LLC or remain in Schedule C? It was very confusing to him when he tried to research the various options, particularly as his friends were giving him their own ideas, some of which weren’t even applicable to his situation.
Public Safetylakelander.com

Millions of dollars are lost to government impostor scams

Government impostor scams have caused costly headaches for many victims as callers claiming to be from agencies like the Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration or others scam innocent people out of money. A recent study from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) shows that reports on government impostor scams have...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

Scammers now targeting Child Tax Credit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Phishing emails, robocalls and weird texts. So many of us are used to scammers trying to get our hard-earned money. But a new scam is emerging this summer as people are getting their advanced payments of the Child Tax Credit. Christopher Miller with the Internal Revenue...
Relationship Advicesmobserved.com

How Long Do You Have to Be Married to Qualify for Survivor Social Security Benefits When a Spouse Passes Away?

Dear Rusty: My husband and I were only married 5 years before he passed away from cancer. I am 61 and was told by SS that I don't qualify to receive his survivor benefits because we weren't married long enough, and because I made more money than him when he was alive. I still work fulltime and plan to continue until my full retirement age. Am I able to collect any of his benefits? Why can his daughter collect his benefits, but I cannot? Signed: Frustrated Widow.
BusinessKXLY

How to Beat the Average $1,553 Social Security Check

The average retiree can expect to get about $1,553 per month, or $18,636 per year, from Social Security. It’s no small sum, but it’s also not enough to cover most retirees’ expenses. Most people will need some personal savings to cover the difference. If you want to stretch those dollars...
BusinessKXLY

4 Reasons You Shouldn’t Count on Social Security and 1 You Should

Social Security provides the foundation of many Americans’ retirement plans. Unfortunately, that foundation isn’t as strong as you would hope for a program that so many people rely on. According to Social Security’s own trustees, even before COVID 19 hit, the program’s trust funds were projected to run out of money by 2035 — just 14 years from now.