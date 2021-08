Photographer Max Foster ventured into the cold Canadian Rockies in Alberta, Canada to discover this scenic mountainous landscape. Stumbling around on the snowy terrain looking for an ideal shot can be burdensome, but landscape photographers have drive and passion for enduring the elements in search of photos like these. Finding and arranging such photographs takes time, energy, and patience. You must be able to scout out locations and determine not only a visually striking background, but also a foreground that adds to the composition and allure of the image: