Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival Celebrates Storytellers from Around the World
WACO, Texas (Feb. 4, 2021) — In celebration of artistic creativity, spirituality and storytelling, the 2021 Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival will screen 65 national and international films Feb. 4-7. In accordance with the city of Waco’s COVID-19 guidelines, more than a dozen films will be presented during free, socially distanced drive-in film blocks held at churches around Waco; the remaining will be available via virtual HD streaming through the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival website.www.baylor.edu
Comments / 9