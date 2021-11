It has been long understood that the area of the brain called the hippocampus is important for memory, learning, and navigation. Scientists in a UCLA lab, led by neurophysicist Mayank Mehta, PhD, have now gained a deeper understanding of how the hippocampus works on a circuit level, with millions of neurons involved in its functioning. The UCLA researchers studied rats in a virtual reality maze, and while observing the activities of large numbers of individual neurons in each animal’s hippocampus, the scientists discovered neuronal responses that revealed a specific mechanism for navigation.

