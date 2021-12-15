Baylor University Receives $1 Million Grant from Lilly Endowment to Help Truett Seminary Launch ‘Future Church Project’

Andrews University has received a grant of nearly $1 million from Lilly Endowment Incorporated for its Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary. The university says the $997,000 will come over a five year period and be used to strengthen the ability of pastors to serve effectively in urban settings. Lilly Endowment made the grant through its Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative, which is designed to help theological schools across the United States and Canada as they respond to the most pressing challenges. Lilly Endowment says seminary schools these days “find themselves in a period of rapid and profound change” and it wants to help them respond.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO