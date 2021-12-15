ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor University Receives $1 Million Grant from Lilly Endowment to Help Truett Seminary Launch ‘Future Church Project’

baylor.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat Neff Hall, Rosenbalm Fountain and Carroll Science on the Baylor University campus. (Matthew Minard/Baylor University) Angela Gorrell, Ph.D., assistant professor of practical theology and co-director of the Program for the Future Church at Baylor's Truett Seminary. Dustin D. Benac, Th.D., visiting assistant professor of practical theology and co-director...

www.baylor.edu

