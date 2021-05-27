Cancel
Baylor's 2021 Virtual Alleluia Conference Offers Church Musicians Inspiration and Answers from Experienced Practitioners of Ministry

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (May 27, 2021) – The 19th annual Alleluia Conference hosted by the Baylor University School of Music will be offered in a virtual format for the first time July 20-22. However, the well-known conference will continue to offer a rich and diverse array of sessions led by its exciting clinicians and speakers, who will share insight and creative ideas for church and music ministries from reawakening quarantined voices to positive rehearsal techniques to intergenerational worship.

