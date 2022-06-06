ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

These are the free PlayStation Plus games for June 2022

By Anthony J Nash
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

One of the biggest perks of having a PlayStation Plus membership is the free games you get every month. The free PlayStation Plus games offered this month include three major titles, all available on either the PS4 or PS5. Check out the list of games below, with downloads available starting June 7 . Enjoy the price of free until July 4, 2022 .

God of War (PS4)

The award-winning 2018 entry in the God of War franchise is finally available to everyone on PlayStation Plus, and it is a must-play. Inspired by Norse mythology, God of War is a deviation from what players are used to from Kratos, as this game deals with a more heavy and emotional version of the character than ever before.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Also originally released in 2018, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is one of the more popular anime arena fighters of the past couple of years, and continues to get love to this day. The game now sports 46 playable characters thanks to various DLC, but 20 are still playable right out of the box for newcomers.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4 & PS5)

Merging together a ton of different characters from various Nickelodeon properties, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl currently features 23 characters to play with, including Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, CatDog, Danny Phantom, Garfield, and many more.

The best exclusives for PlayStation Plus this month

Exclusives are free bonus content available on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation Plus subscribers. It's usually a character or weapon skin, but sometimes you might catch a deal for exclusive content like bonus weapons, in-game currency, or perks. Every month, we'll update this section with the best PlayStation Plus exclusives so you never miss any of the good stuff.

The best deals for PlayStation Plus this month

PlayStation Plus accounts also offer discounts on select games outside of free games and exclusive content. Each month, we'll let you know the best deals for PlayStation Plus accounts by comparing prices, sales, and content.

Which is your favorite game you've gotten for free with PlayStation Plus?

June is here, and with it comes another month of variety for PlayStation Plus subscribers, as a handful of big titles arrive for free. First, God of War represents one of the best games of the last generation, period. It's a stellar title to check out if you managed to miss it since its release in 2018.

Elsewhere in this month's lineup, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker might be a niche title, but for fans of both the anime and fighting games, this is going to be a must-play. Finally, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is another fighting game, but much more of a couch co-op, party game type of title that is great for some fun time amongst friends.

All in all, these games still represent a ton of different genres for fans to check out for no extra cost, whether you own a PS5 or are still enjoying games on a PlayStation 4, which is what PlayStation Plus is all about. So let us know which game you've loved and which one you're excited about this month. Shoot us a Tweet over at @AndroidCentral and tell us all about it.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 6 New Games Releasing in June

Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be launching on Xbox Game Pass in the early portion of June 2022. To kick off every month, Microsoft tends to announce a slew of titles that will soon be heading to the subscription platform. For June, this trend has proven to be no different, although Microsoft might still be hiding some bigger surprises related to Game Pass for the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Free Games#Playstation Store#War Game#Playstation 4#Video Game#Dlc#Playstat
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

The best Xbox One games of all time

The best Xbox One games are the titles that are absolute must-plays for anyone rocking either Microsoft's last console or an Xbox Series X - or indeed a PC for that matter. Microsoft's investment in creating an ecosystem for gaming across multiple platforms means that these titles live on beyond an individual console.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Goes All In With Three Major TV Adaptations

TV adaptations of games are all the rage these days, and many more are on the way. For starters, Netflix has seen great success with both the "League of Legends"-inspired "Arcane" and "The Witcher," both of which have been renewed for fresh seasons. There are also plenty of big name adaptations currently in the works, from an HBO production of "The Last of Us" and a trippy anime take on "Nier" to an Amazon show based on "Life is Strange" and beyond.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
PC Gamer

Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 6, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
Android Central

Pixel June Android 12 Feature Drop

I usually am able to get updates the same day that they are released, but I'm not getting this one. I usually am able to get updates the same day that they are released, but I'm not getting this one. Yesterday, 211 mb. Staged rollout it appears.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Multi-phoners‽

I have 3 phones. A Samsung S10+, a Pixel 6 Pro and an iPhone 8+. I use the Samsung mainly for playing a game I can't play on a different phone without losing my progress. It has a lot of space and is still fast but I don't like it as much as my Pixel. I love my 6 Pro. Such an excellent phone. The cameras are phenomenal!
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best magnetic charger for Oculus Quest and Quest 2 in 2022

A magnetic charger with fast charging and data transfer makes it easier to keep playing your Oculus Quest or Quest 2 if the battery dies. You can fully immerse yourself into the VR experience, knowing the cable will just fall off if you turn your head too fast, instead of yanking the headset or damaging your USB-C charging cable.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

418
Followers
379
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy