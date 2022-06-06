These are the free PlayStation Plus games for June 2022

One of the biggest perks of having a PlayStation Plus membership is the free games you get every month. The free PlayStation Plus games offered this month include three major titles, all available on either the PS4 or PS5. Check out the list of games below, with downloads available starting June 7 . Enjoy the price of free until July 4, 2022 .

God of War (PS4)

The award-winning 2018 entry in the God of War franchise is finally available to everyone on PlayStation Plus, and it is a must-play. Inspired by Norse mythology, God of War is a deviation from what players are used to from Kratos, as this game deals with a more heavy and emotional version of the character than ever before.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

Also originally released in 2018, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is one of the more popular anime arena fighters of the past couple of years, and continues to get love to this day. The game now sports 46 playable characters thanks to various DLC, but 20 are still playable right out of the box for newcomers.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4 & PS5)

Merging together a ton of different characters from various Nickelodeon properties, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl currently features 23 characters to play with, including Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender, CatDog, Danny Phantom, Garfield, and many more.

The best exclusives for PlayStation Plus this month

The best deals for PlayStation Plus this month

Which is your favorite game you've gotten for free with PlayStation Plus?

June is here, and with it comes another month of variety for PlayStation Plus subscribers, as a handful of big titles arrive for free. First, God of War represents one of the best games of the last generation, period. It's a stellar title to check out if you managed to miss it since its release in 2018.

Elsewhere in this month's lineup, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker might be a niche title, but for fans of both the anime and fighting games, this is going to be a must-play. Finally, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is another fighting game, but much more of a couch co-op, party game type of title that is great for some fun time amongst friends.

All in all, these games still represent a ton of different genres for fans to check out for no extra cost, whether you own a PS5 or are still enjoying games on a PlayStation 4, which is what PlayStation Plus is all about.