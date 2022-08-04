These are the free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022

One of the biggest perks of having a PlayStation Plus membership is the free games you get every month. The free PlayStation Plus games offered this month include three major titles, all available on either the PS4 or PS5. Check out the list of games below, with downloads available starting Aug. 2. Enjoy the price of free until Sept. 1, 2022.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 & PS5)

The seventh entry in the long-running and highly praised Yakuza series is available for free this month. The game puts players in the shoes of Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt in a yakuza family in Tokyo who returns to society following an 18-year prison sentence to try and uncover mysteries surrounding his family.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (PS4 & PS5)

Two of the most iconic skateboarding games ever created are back in one big collection, and allow players to take to the locations they remember from the original games, now in HD. The games also feature new soundtracks, new combos to hit, and much more.

Little Nightmares (PS4)

Little Nightmares follows the story of Six, a girl who awakens aboard a boat that hides a ton of sinister enemies and mysteries that players will unravel as they play. Get spooked throughout this puzzle-platform horror adventure game.

August is here, and with it comes another month of variety for PlayStation Plus subscribers, as a handful of big titles arrive for free. First, Yakuza: Like A Dragon is one of the better role-playing games from 2020, and is a must-play for any fans of the Yakuza series.

Elsewhere in this month's lineup, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle adds some nostalgia to your month of PS Plus titles, with a return to two of the most beloved skateboarding games ever made. Finally, Little Nightmares is not only one of the best platforming games of recent years, but is a terrific little horror game to experience as we get closer to spooky season.

All in all, these games still represent a ton of different genres for fans to check out for no extra cost, whether you own a PS5 or are still enjoying games on a PlayStation 4, which is what PlayStation Plus is all about.

