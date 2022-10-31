ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022

By Anthony J Nash
 4 days ago

New and exciting PS4  and PS5 releases seem to come out each month, giving dedicated gamers plenty of worlds to choose from. With the PS5 being a powerful console and Sony branching out into more third-party games, there are more options to keep track of than ever.

Fortunately, we've gathered all of the best titles and listed other worthy games for you to consider adding to your collection. Here are all the PS4 and PS5 releases to look out for in November.

God of War Ragnarok (PS4 & PS5) - Nov. 9

Perhaps one of the biggest releases of the last couple of years, God of War Ragnarok is the highly anticipated sequel to the hit 2018 game from Sony's Santa Monica Studio.

The new game picks up where the last one left off, with  Kratos and his son Atreus looking to survive Ragnarok, a series of events that brings about the end of days. In familiar God of War fashion, Kratos will have a ton of new combat moves at his disposal, as well as new enemies and abilities with which to showcase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2cgt_0AtNuyIp00

God of War: Ragnarok

Step back into the world of Norse mythology and finish the Norse era of God of War as you look to traverse the events of Ragnarok with Atreus and Kratos.

Buy from: PlayStation Store

Sonic Frontiers (PS4 & PS5) - Nov. 8

The Sonic franchise is back with a new entry this month, with Sonic Frontiers taking players into the first-ever open world in Sonic history. Although Frontiers aims to incorporate new aspects into the Sonic series, its traditional Sonic elements like rings and grind rails, as well as various platforming elements, remain, including Sonic's ability to go very fast, of course.

Gundam Evolution (PS4 & PS5) - Nov. 30

Fans of both team-based FPS titles and the world of Gundam are in for a treat this month, as Gundam Evolution is finally set to arrive on consoles. Gundam Evolution puts two opposing squads of six against one another in various objective game modes. There are currently 17 total Gundams (5 paid, 12 free) to pilot as well, each of which have their own abilities that you can use to battle against other players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057ILv_0AtNuyIp00

Gundam Evolution

Step into the giant shoes of a Gundam mech and take other players down in various objective-based game modes.

Buy from: PlayStation Store

Other PlayStation 4 games releasing in November 2022

  • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers - Nov. 10
  • Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Nov. 11
  • Bravery & Greed - Nov. 15
  • Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten - Nov. 17
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me - Nov. 18
  • Evil West - Nov. 22
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E. - Nov. 22

PlayStation 5 games releasing in November 2022

  • Lonesome Village - Nov. 1
  • Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom - Nov. 2
  • The Chant - Nov. 3
  • Football Manager 2023 - Nov. 8
  • Tactics Ogre: Reborn - Nov. 11
  • Bravery & Greed - Nov. 15
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Nov. 15
  • Goat Simulator 3 - Nov. 17
  • Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten - Nov. 17
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me - Nov. 18
  • Evil West - Nov. 22
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E. - Nov. 22
  • Ship of Fools - Nov. 22

It's important to note that some of the releases planned this month for next-gen consoles are just upgrades of current-gen games. Certain titles are getting upgrades to take advantage of the newer systems, so you don't have to worry about buying any new copies if you own these games already.

DLC releasing in November 2022

  • No DLC releasing in November 2022

What are you playing?

The holiday season is here, and with it comes a handful of some of the biggest and most anticipated game releases. Despite a relatively slow start to the year leading into an even slower summer, there are still some big titles here for fans looking to check out.

First up, God of War Ragnarok highlights the biggest releases by a mile. The highly anticipated next entry in the God of War series continues the story of Kratos and his son Atreus, and introduces new characters and enemies to take down.

If you're looking for some nostalgic fun with a ton of new updates, then Sonic Frontiers might also be up your alley. The latest Sonic game harkens back to the days of old Sonic titles, but still features a ton of new, updated ways to play and explore the world.

Finally, Gundam Evolution might also be for you if you're into team-based FPS titles. This title puts you in the seat of your favorite Gundams and has you trying to defeat other players using various abilities.

Looking forward to a different release? Shoot us a tweet over at @AndroidCentral and tell us all about it.

dotesports.com

FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement

Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
