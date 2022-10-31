PlayStation VR games releasing in November 2022 and beyond

PlayStation VR is becoming an increasingly larger platform, especially with the upcoming PS VR2 release. But no matter where you play your VR games, whether on a PS4 or PS5, you're in for an incredible experience. With PlayStation unleashing new games almost every month, it's easy to get overwhelmed by what's out there. Here are some of the unreleased VR games slated to hit PSVR in the coming months.

Firmament

Firmament, a steampunk-inspired adventure title, is made by developer Cyan, which fans might recognize as the developer behind some puzzle classics like Myst, Riven, and Obduction. The game is described as a "monumental voyage through diverse and curious realms" and will likely include a ton of intricate puzzles for players to solve. Unfortunately, Firmament's developer Cyan Worlds noted in a Kickstarter update that the game would no longer support PSVR integration but would be receiving a PS VR2 version when the new VR platform launches.

Release date: TBA

LOW-FI

LOW-FI is described as a "non-linear open-world sandbox" and will put players in the shoes of a police officer who is brought into a crime-ridden, futuristic city. The game will see players getting to know the many citizens of the city, as well as enforcing some laws and taking down any criminals who might be willing to break them. According to developer Blair Renaud, LOW-FI will be coming to the PS VR2 in the near future.

Release date: TBA

Humanity

Initially announced in 2019, Humanity stems from Enhance, Inc. and prolific developer Tetsuya Mizuguchi, who worked on titles like Space Channel 5, Rez, and Lumines. Not too much is known about Humanity, but it has been delayed several times since its initial announcement. The game was first planned to be released in 2020 and then was pushed back into 2021, and now the game is scheduled for release sometime this year.

Release date: TBA

Blunt Force

Billed as an episodic, first-person VR shooter, Blunt Force is set during the events of World War II and, in trailers for the game, bills itself as having a campaign with two parallel storylines, with one set before the war and one set during it.

Release date: TBA

PS VR2 Games

With the next iteration of the PSVR, the PS VR2 , inching closer to its release, Sony has already announced a handful of games that will be arriving on the next VR platform from the company. None of these games have any firm release dates, but fans can look forward to playing them when they release:

Though releases have slowed down with the pandemic, there are still several exciting games in our future, including the highly-anticipated Firmament and LOW-FI. Alongside that, the upcoming release of the PSVR 2 should also herald in brand new virtual reality titles as well, as Sony seems very committed to continuing to grow its own space and dominance in the VR world.

