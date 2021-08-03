An Eater's Guide to San Francisco

From Mission-style burritos to soup dumplings to sourdough bread bowls the size of a kiddie pool, there’s no shortage of archetypal dining experiences to be had in this foggy city by the bay. And even if you’re committed to the idea of tying on a plastic bib and digging into a bowl of cioppino at one of SF’s over-the-top tourist traps, we’ve got resources to help. But for those discerning diners who want to find where locals really eat, this guide unearths the city’s true treasures.