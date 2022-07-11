Stars Who Have Dated Bachelor Nation

Here for the right reasons? January Jones , Sarah Hyland , Chris Lane and more celebrities have been romantically linked to Bachelor Nation stars through the years — with some even marrying their suitor.

Nick Viall made his Bachelorette debut in 2014 while competing for Andi Dorfman ’s heart. He later appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe ’s season before taking on the role of the Bachelor in 2016. The “Viall Files” podcast host split from season 21 winner Vanessa Grimaldi in August 2017, but he didn’t stay single long.

The Wisconsin native was rumored to be dating the X-Men: First Class actress in late 2017, although it wasn’t until two years later that Jones confirmed she’d gone out with Viall. The Last Man on Earth alum revealed during a January 2020 appearance on Dax Shepard ’s “ Armchair Expert ” podcast that she met Viall after he slid into her DMs.

“I agreed to go on a date with him — or to drinks or whatever — and as I met him, I was rounding the corner, and I saw him, and he has this very distinct walk, and I had this instinct to run up to him and wrap my legs around his waist — you know, like they do?” she joked at the time. “I stopped myself.”

The twosome hung out a couple of times before things fizzled out. Wells Adams , on the other hand, found his forever person with actress Hyland after striking out with JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender proposed to the Geek Charming star in summer of 2019. After postponing their nuptials amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair settled on a date in late 2022.

“Third time’s a charm,” Adams exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022. “We had to postpone two years in a row because of this pandemic. So I think we’re hoping [this year it’s] going to happen. And I think I’ve told you this before, if it doesn’t, then we’re getting a limo and it’s some bad suits and we’re going to Vegas and we’re just knocking this thing out cause eventually, we need to get married.”

Lauren Bushnell Lane may not have found her happily ever after with Bachelor Ben Higgins , but she did find The One in country crooner Lane. The twosome tied the knot in October 2019 and have since welcomed son Dutton. The Oregon native announced in June 2022 that she and the “Big, Big Plans” singer are expecting baby No. 2 .

