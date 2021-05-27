How to Sew Mini Quilts - 18 Free Patterns

Ah, the wonderful world of macrame. It’s a craft that’s been around for centuries, saw a big boom in the hippie era of the 70’s and is now back and better than ever. Macrame has had a modern revival with easy projects popping up all over Pinterest and Instagram. There’s tons of different macrame patterns out there. There’s homeware macrame patterns, fashion macrame patterns, plant macrame patterns and even practical macrame patterns (think shelving, baskets and chairs!). We’ve rounded up all our favourite free macrame patterns from around the web in order for you to easily pick a new project. There’s a mixture of simple projects that are perfect for beginners and more challenging projects that are ideal for macrame veterans. Whether you want to make a simple keychain for a pal or give your lighting a macrame makeover, there’s bound to be a free macrame pattern for you. Oh and don’t worry about getting bored, we’re going to keep updating this article with new macrame patterns so make sure you keep this post bookmarked!