Is Jack Daniel’s Bourbon? The Definitive Answer

Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry has been in an accelerating growth phase for more than a decade and it will continue in high gear in 2022. Since 2018, global sales have been impacted by trade wars that placed tariffs on bourbon going to Europe, but now that speed bump has been removed. The international parent companies of some of Kentucky’s biggest producers keep expanding distilling operations and adding warehouse capacity, indicating they see continued growth on the way for years. Meanwhile, smaller craft distillers are multiplying around the state. Bourbonism continues to drive a hotel construction boom around the commonwealth, and several new multihundred-million-dollar distilling experience projects are in progress. Cheers!

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO