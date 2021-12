CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WFXG) - Are you wondering what to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays are over?. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at J. Strom Thurmond Lake will once again be accepting real Christmas trees for recycling into fish habitats. From De. 20 through Jan. 16, you can drop your tree at the Amity Day Use Area, Chamberlain Ferry Rap, and Keg Creek Boat Ramp in Georgia or the Dorn Boat Ramp and Parksville Day Use Area in South Carolina. You can also drop off your tree at the Below Dan Day Use Park.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO