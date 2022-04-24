It’s time to advertise in SLO County Visitors Guide and reach summer tourists

– A message from Access Publishing –

SLO County Visitors Guide celebrates its 15th anniversary

– Summer is coming soon and so are millions of travelers excited to explore San Luis Obispo County. “Now is the time to advertise your business to the rush of tourists coming to our county,” says Scott Brennan, publisher of the San Luis Obispo County Visitor’s Guide.

Access Publishing is preparing its summer edition now, ad reservation deadline is May 10. The tourist magazine is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year as the #1 travel guide in the county.

The guide boasts over 300,000 readers visiting San Luis Obispo County with distribution to over 650 hotels and visitor hot spots. The guide is available in thousands of local hotel rooms to greet tourists and help them plan their adventures.

“It’s more than a visitor’s guide, it’s a lifestyle magazine for everyone who enjoys San Luis Obispo County,” says Brennan. “It’s a great time to advertise to the 8 million people who visit the county every year and spend over $1 billion.” The summer edition is one of the most popular among readers and advertisers.

The SLO County Visitors Guide features local wine tasting, restaurants, attractions, spas, lodging, shopping, art galleries, museums, golf courses and events throughout its 100-plus pages. A favorite feature for tourists is the comprehensive Paso Robles wine tasting map.

The guide gets great feedback from advertisers:

“Our ad in the Visitors Guide was one of the best avenues for bringing in new customers this past year, especially from hotels! Access Publishing does a really nice job developing crisp clear and colorful ads, and provides a lot of great descriptions of our Central Coast Communities. Great investment for your business!” – Susan Stewart, Beads By The Bay, Morro Bay. The Visitors Guide magazine has been a great tool to provide visitors who stop in our office and want information about the area and things they can do while here in our county. We often get people stopping in asking for them because friends have told them about it as well. We probably go through more than 50 a month and cannot seem to keep them in stock. – Norma Moye, Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association As a small “mom and pop” 500 case winery, we have been very mindful in our advertising endeavors. We have used Access Publishing products since their beginning. In particular, the Visitors Guide and wine map have been invaluable in bringing us business. Most important is that their rates are very fair and their advertising staff is friendly and very responsive! I most highly recommend Access Publishing for your advertising needs. – Dave King, Winegrower & Owner, Vista Del Rey Vineyards.

Scott and Beth Brennan of Paso Robles started the magazine in 2007 with the vision of offering tourists a complete guide to the county. It’s layed out into city sections with beautiful photography, in-depth articles, detailed maps and recommendations, called “Favorite Places.”

The SLO County Visitors Guide covers San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach, Pismo Beach, Shell Beach, Oceano, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Cayucos, Cambria, San Simeon, Santa Margarita, Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles and San Miguel.

About Access Publishing

Access Publishing was founded in 2006 by Scott and Beth Brennan. The Paso Robles-based business has 10 creative and hardworking employees. The company creates magazines, guides, and directories, including the Paso Robles Daily News, and provides Internet marketing, local search optimization, search engine marketing, web design, blog writing, graphic design, and printing services in San Luis Obispo County, Calif.