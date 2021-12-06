7 things never to say to a widow during the holidays... and 5 you should
By Donna Freydkin
NBC News
2 days ago
My husband died in April 2012 of a Glioblastoma, the dogged and ruthless brain tumor that afflicted John McCain. Since then, the holidays — once filled with ski trips to Lake Tahoe and raucous couples’ parties at various apartments — are now centered around my son and me (and an assist...
sad dog during the holidaysMaria Korneeva Getty Images|istockphotos. The holidays are approaching and my family and I are expected to visit my mom's for the gathering. It was one of my favorite times of the year growing up as a child, however, that was ages ago. I met my now-husband when I was 16 years od and we had our first child early in high school. Of course, this wasn't planned, but my aunt reacted as if I woke up and said "make me a mom." For the past 5 years, she makes a point to compare me to my cousin. "Brittany graduated at the top of her class with no babies, Brittany went on a cruise last month, because she waited to have kids, Britt couldn't make it because she wasn't feeling well, you know she's still my little baby (sideways glance at me)" I graduated the same year as my cousin, as well as my husband for the record and we pay rent in our own house while she stays rent-free at home. Every get-together my aunt and several other relatives belittle me in front of my daughter, make rude remarks towards my husband, and pretty much make me feel like the black sheep. How do I put up with my family during these upcoming holidays when all they opt to do is belittle me and criticize my mere existence? Is it wrong if I respond? I love the holiday and my family, but I don't feel like dealing with the negativity. - Kim.
A wedding photographer is dividing the internet after sharing a marriage longevity theory that says there are three telltale signs on whether a couple will go the distance. In a TikTok video titled "3 signs a couple may split," Arkansas-based photographer Shayla Herrington relayed a theory she once heard when she worked with a wedding photographer who had more than a decade of experience.
A woman whose fiancé expects her to cook Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20 of his relatives has taken to Reddit to vent. She said that over the past four years she has been “single-handedly” cooking and hosting Thanksgiving for his massive family, but she doesn’t want to this year as she hasn’t been well and has never been thanked for her efforts over the previous years.
A stepmother has cancelled Christmas for her two stepchildren after an ongoing family row came to a head. According to the stepmother, the 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy are “vindictive, liars, master manipulators, so disrespectful and tell anyone who will listen that I mistreat them”. Taking to Reddit, she explained...
In the midst of grief, we find ourselves doing odd things. Though our efforts will never result in bringing a lost loved one back, we'll do anything to feel as though they are even a fraction closer to us. Even if that means leaving a voicemail we know will never be heard.
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rennes Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit https://www.rennesgroup.com. The care teams at Rennes Health and Rebab Center, The Renaissance Assisted Living and Residence by Rennes...
MARIETTA, Ga. — There is a huge welcome home party in Marietta on Friday as a local family brings home natural quadruplets. The four babies were born at 28 weeks and spent two months in the NICU before they all got the clearance to go home different days this week.
It’s normal to feel attracted toward somebody. It’s normal to look at a guy and wish that he was yours. But you know what isn’t normal? To have your feelings go unnoticed. I can imagine how that feels because I’ve been there many a time. A quick sob story that...
In not-so-breaking news, child care is expensive. The average cost for the care of one child is between $9,200 to $9,600 per year. That's about 10% of household income for a married couple and 34% for a single caregiver. One parent of an 18-month-old gets some of these costs offset...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Photo by Владимир Васильев from Pexels. My husband never really loved me; I just wish he figured it out before the wedding.
I recently hit my 25th birthday. It means that, according to science, I am no longer an adolescent! I am finally an adult. I have noticed a few things that have changed in my life. I am just happy I finally escaped that awkward experimentation of teenagedom.
*this is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that happened to me personally. I am sorry my ex-husband will never have a chance at a second marriage now that he's dead. At the age most young adults are going off to college, my husband and I got married.
As Christmas draws near, so does the pressure to have a picture-perfect holiday, a day when everyone is together, warm and loving, happy and smiling. But our celebrations don’t have to be so stressful. In fact, experts say we should give ourselves the grace to be grumpy during the holiday season — particularly amid a global pandemic.
Dear Amy: I am a widow with three adult daughters, all of whom live close by. My two oldest girls stopped speaking to each other shortly after my husband died eight years ago. There was no big falling-out — just a slow simmering of resentments. My youngest daughter and I...
My wife tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks ago, and after all the anxieties of the pandemic we were both really relieved that she hardly developed any symptoms. We were able to distance at home: I slept in my eldest son’s room for 10 days (our kids have left home). But there’s the rub. I hated not being able to touch or hold my wife in the daytime, and I missed her acutely as I tucked myself up in my lonely little bed; but then I slept like a log, every night, for the first time in years. She slept less well, as she wasn’t moving about much during her isolation.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend’s family randomly stopped speaking to me, and I have no idea why. She and I have been on great terms, and I’ve never done anything foul to her. Up until recently, every time I would visit my girlfriend’s house, I’d get a warm greeting from her mom and younger siblings. Lately when I visit, I’m lucky if they don’t completely ignore my existence. What could this be about? — Cold Shoulder.
Ah, the holidays: a wonderful time for caroling, decorating and cozy evenings near the fireplace. I bet somewhere there are people planning their Christmas Day meal. However, paired with the season of giving are arduous scenarios for those who have difficult times with food. Food, undeniably, is a principal part of the holiday season. For this reason, it’s certainly not atypical for anxiety to rise when the holidays roll around. You might have intrusive aunts or uncles who are telling you to eat less or more, commenting about your weight, etc. Although it comes from a place of love, it may feel uncomfortable at times, especially if you have a history of disordered eating.
Dear Annie: I am a single mother to my one daughter, who is now 29. She moved from our hometown because that’s where she met her husband, and she now has a son, my grandson, who is 1 1/2 years old. She asked me when she first got pregnant if I would move down to where they live to babysit Monday through Friday for them. Long story short, I did move. I left all my friends and family behind, although they are only two hours away. And now she decided to have him in day care, so I only babysit on an as-needed basis.
Comments / 3