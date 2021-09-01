‘A Farewell To Kings’: How Rush Became Prog Rock Royalty
Ask any UK gig-goer from the provinces what mattered in 1977, and they’ll readily observe that the year was as much about AC/DC, Thin Lizzy, and Rush as it was about Sex Pistols, The Clash, and The Damned. For Rush, at that point in time poised to release their fifth album, A Farewell To Kings, the zeitgeist was something of an irrelevance: in later years, the band would pay lip service to fashions with skinny ties, pleated peg trousers, and a surfeit of synthesizers, but for the moment they were operating in a self-sustaining vacuum that reflected, and fed, the elaborate fantasies of a surprising number of (predominantly male) teenagers.www.udiscovermusic.com
