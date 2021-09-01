‘A Farewell To Kings’: How Rush Became Prog Rock Royalty

What do you do when you’ve finished building a castle? You blow it up of course. To most people from the vantage point of the 2020s, Achtung Baby marks the close of the classic era of U2, the last truly great record from the group before the coming decades brought wave after wave of something between saccharine tooth decay and reeking bullshit. This isn’t quite right, however. Up until this point in our narrative, the view of the broader musical world and our own converged quite nicely. While the earlier U2 records are certainly overshadowed a bit by the perception of the group now as odiously self-serious, there is still a prominence of “New Year’s Day” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday” on the radio as well as respect from certain keener rock circles. Sure, the group’s early days as a group straddling the line between the Rolling Stones and Joy Division seem glossed over, but that’s the case with the earliest days of many bands. There are certain album cuts from The Unforgettable Fire and The Joshua Tree that go underrecognized (namely “Wire,” “Indian Summer Sky” and “In God’s Country”) but the general shape of those records as landmark masterwork recordings is only really disputed by iconoclast types seeking to smash the idol so to speak, not anyone with any serious argument. And Rattle And Hum, while an admirable and deeply charming and sincere work, is rightly understood as inferior to the preceding records, more functioning as a fascinating coda and sketchbook for those wanting to witness the final effloresce of the band’s Americana and folk-driven phase than a record that can stand capably on its own right.