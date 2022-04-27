ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job Compensation Posting Requirements to Change in Washington State

By Nicole E. Demmon
Lexology
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation recently passed both chambers of the Washington State legislature amending Washington’s current wage transparency law which only prohibits employers from asking an applicant about their current salary and...

www.lexology.com

