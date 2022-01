Workers have the right to file a lawsuit if they are subjected to hazardous, unreasonable, or discriminating work conditions under federal employment and labor laws. If you have failed in arguing for your rights as an employee with your employer, contacting a labor lawyer is the most effective step you can take to start the process of collecting fair compensation. An experienced attorney has the skills and knowledge to thoroughly examine your situation and assist you in making a lawsuit for compensation against your employer.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 14 DAYS AGO