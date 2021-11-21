Changing Times

I do something that some people may consider odd. I have all of my clocks set ten minutes fast. Well, it started many years ago, when I developed a reputation for running late. One of my friends suggested that I set my clocks ahead 10 minutes as a way of...
By Cheryl Senn Does anybody really know what time it is? No, that is not just lyrics from a classic rock band Chicago song. It seems every year when Daylight Saving Time ends, everyone is thrown into chaos. Even with auto changing clocks on your phone, computer and car, people seem to be thrown into…
Comments / 0