Hollywood’s Sexual Misconduct Scandals

By Us Weekly Staff
 3 days ago
While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years.

The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment in 2017. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was convicted of felony sex crime and rape.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr . said in a statement in March 2020 , “We thank the court for imposing a sentence that puts sexual predators and abusive partners in all segments of society on notice. We thank the survivors for their remarkable statements today and indescribable courage over the last two years … Their words took down a predator and put him behind bars, and gave hope to survivors of sexual violence all across the world.”

Weinstein’s trial and sentencing sparked the global #MeToo and #TimesUp movements across the industry with many actors, production staffers and more individuals coming forward to share their stories of alleged misconduct.

“To keep it somewhat vague … I think along with a lot of other people we’ve all had our experiences like that and until it’s happened to you, you kind of don’t really understand how it can affect you and everyone around you and I just feel very honored to be around a lot of powerful women that are speaking up about it and I think that’s where the change starts is when people start talking because you never know who’s listening or whose life you can impact,” Lucy Hale exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2018 . “You know, you see the change happening it’s really an exciting time even though it started from dark times for people, I think the pay off will be extraordinary.”

After accusations of drugging and sexually assaulting women, Bill Cosby faced trial in 2017 and was subsequently convicted by the jury and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. In addition to his sentence, the judge deemed the former actor a “sexually violent predator,” which meant he needed to undergo lifetime counseling and appear on a sex offender registry.

Cosby was released from state prison in June 2021 when his conviction was overturned after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that he had been denied his rights when providing self-incriminating evidence in a civil suit that was later used to convict him in the criminal case. While The Cosby Show alum asserts his innocence, an array of celebrities and notable personalities have spoken out about the injustice of his release.

Dylan Farrow , who previously accused her father, Woody Allen , of sexual misconduct in 1992, tweeted her thoughts on Cosby’s release at the time: “The fact that Bill Cosby, after being accused by 60 brave women, could have his conviction overturned by a technicality, and that James Franco could settle for millions of dollars as 'compensation' for the lifetime of trauma he inflicted is a travesty. It is a perfect example of how not just our society, but our justice system, continually fails survivors of sexual assault.”

Scroll down for details about the Hollywood professionals that have been caught up in sexual misconduct, harassment and assault scandals:

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Harvey Weinstein in Connection with Gloria Allred’s Client Jane Doe 5

A judge has dismissed four charges against former Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein at the request of prosecutors. The charges are related to an alleged victim who was identified in pre-trial proceedings as Jane Doe 5. Her presence at trial had been in doubt since Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson didn’t mention her in his Oct. 24 opening statement, but Thompson said on Nov. 1 that her testimony was “still a possibility.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Leah Remini Speaks Out About Danny Masterson's Criminal Trial, SLAMS Church Of Scientology For 'Covering Up' Alleged Crimes

Leah Remini didn't mince words while speaking out about Danny Masterson's criminal trial, taking aim at the Church of Scientology for "covering up" his alleged crimes.RadarOnline.com has learned the King of Queens actress shared a lengthy statement on Tuesday about the importance of keeping eyes and ears on Masterson's court war as he stands charged with sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. The actor pleaded not guilty to all charges.He is facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted, RadarOnline.com can confirm. "Do you know that if you are a Scientologist, you are forbidden...
RadarOnline

Court Bombshell: Lisa Marie Presley's Alleged Connection To Danny Masterson Accuser REVEALED, Elvis' Only Child Barred From Testifying About Scientology Ties

Lisa Marie Presley will be called to testify in Danny Masterson's criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. Tony Ortega of The Underground Bunker said Elvis Presley's only child was brought up in court on Tuesday as the judge wanted to better understand why the prosecution was bringing her in as a witness in Masterson's criminal case amid strong objections from the defense.The That '70s Show actor is on trial after being charged in 2020 with forcibly sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, for which he pleaded not guilty. Three of the alleged victims were Scientologists, like...
RadarOnline

Pregnant Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Pleads With Judge For At-Home Sentence Instead Of Prison After Conviction

Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes pleaded for leniency from the judge presiding over her case as she prepares to be sentenced for fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. The disgraced entrepreneur's legal team has requested she serve 18 months on house arrest instead of doing time behind bars for her crimes.Holmes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was convicted in January on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy over her failed blood testing start-up. She falsely claimed her tests could detect a variety of ailments with just a few drops, but technology flaws were later exposed, bringing...
extratv

Johnny Depp & Lawyer Joelle Rich Split (Report)

Two months after romance rumors swirled around Johnny Depp, 59, and his U.K. lawyer Joelle Rich, 37, it looks like things have fizzled!. People magazine confirms they are no longer dating. Rich was recently spotted at a family wedding without Depp in Ibiza. Another source hinted that things were only...
VIRGINIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison

Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
NME

R. Kelly’s manager jailed for stalking and harassing one of the singer’s victims

R. Kelly’s manager Donnell Russell was sentenced to 20 months in prison yesterday (November 17), after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing one of the singer’s sexual abuse victims. According to the Department of Justice, Russell was charged with interstate stalking and the use of phone calls, emails...
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced To 11 Years & 3 Months In Prison On Fraud Charges

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to a 11-year and three month long prison sentence after being convicted on fraud charges, on Friday, November 18. The former tech entrepreneur, 38, was also fined $250, 000 and ordered to pay restitution on each of her four charges of defrauding investors. Her sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, per Variety, who also reported the sentence. As for turning herself in, she is expected to self-surrender at a later date. The sentencing by Judge Edward Davila took place after a hearing that lasted four hours.
The Independent

E Jean Carroll files new rape lawsuit against Trump under New York’s Adult Survivors Act

Author E Jean Carroll has filed a new lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of raping her in the late 1990s, availing herself of a new state law that allows sexual abuse survivors the chance to file a claim after the statute of limitations has expired.Ms Carroll is already suing Mr Trump for defamation over his previous claims that she is lying about her allegation, but her new case points to subsequent accusations he levelled more recently in social media posts calling her a “con job”.The former president has long denied all the allegations against him, and has fought for years...
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Danny Masterson Rape Trial Gets Two New Jurors

The Danny Masterson rape trial will take even longer to reach a conclusion after two jurors were dismissed on Monday. They both tested positive for COVID-19 and were replaced by two alternate jurors, reports The Los Angeles Times. This means that deliberations will have to completely restart from the beginning.
