MADISON, Wis. — Ventilation systems in dairy barns should be designed to impact the cow. “Cows cool when they stand and they accumulate heat when they lie down,” said Nigel Cook, chair of the Department of Medical Sciences at University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine. “While lying down, cows accumulate heat at about one degree per hour, and when they stand, they cool at about half that rate.”

MADISON, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO