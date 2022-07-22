Best accessories for Amazon Fire HD 10 in 2022

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is an excellent tablet, and with some of the best Fire HD 10 accessories to watch shows, browse recipes, read books, or play games, the experience can be even better. Getting the tablet is just the beginning, and you're going to want to snag a few accessories for the Fire HD 10 to keep it protected. You can also give it a unique look with one of the best Amazon Fire HD 10 cases.

Whatever the case, Amazon refreshed the Fire HD 10 in 2021, which means new accessories for its new design. And if you have the previous generation tablet, we have you covered too.

Accessories for the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021-2022)

MoKo Case

Case and stand

Just like in previous Amazon Fire HD 10 cases, MoKo is ready to protect your 2021 tablet. Available in five great colors, your tablet will look great and be protected front to back. This Amazon Fire HD case is wireless charging compatible, and the cover can double as a stand, so you can go hands-free.

Fintie Amazon Bluetooth Keyboard

Typing made easy

Amazon and Fintie teamed up to make the perfect keyboard and case accessory for your Fire HD 10 tablet. When you are ready to work, you'll have a keyboard ready to go at all times. You'll get up to 400 hours of use per charge, so you can get more done between trips to the power outlet.

Amazon Kid-Proof Case for Amazon Fire HD 10

Something for kids

Amazon has a fresh lineup of kid-proof cases with a fun, two-tone theme. Instead of solid blue, pink, or purple, eye-catching aquamarine, lavender, and sky blue have taken their place. Plus, each case is complemented with a bright accent color. Don't worry! These are still super durable, so don't worry if your kid accidentally drops it.

Omoton Screen Protector for All-New Amazon Fire HD

Protect your screen

With this 2-pack of matte screen protectors, not only is your Amazon Fire HD 10 display going to be protected from scratches, but also smudges. Thanks to its ultra-clear construction, everything you watch will look amazing. Forget about constantly wiping your screen against your shirt every time you touch it, because this protector has a hydrophobic and oleophobic screen coating to resist oil and moisture.

Accessories for Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017 and 2019)

MoKo Fold Case with Auto Sleep/Wake

Puts it to sleep

This awesome case actually puts your tablet to sleep. Simply close the cover over the screen and watch your Amazon Fire HD doze right off. When it's not sleeping, the cover even folds back to double as a stand. Using your device has never been easier.

Amazon Kid-Friendly Case for Fire HD 8 tablet

Case for the kiddos

Great for your littles, this ultra-durable case keeps your Amazon Fire HD protected. It has a built-in handle that makes carrying the tablet easy. Plus, it can actually bend backward, becoming a stand too. The best part is that this heavy-duty case is still super lightweight, so you won't have to carry it around for your kids.

JETech Screen Protector for Amazon Fire HD 10

Slick and smooth window

This glass screen protector feels pleasant to the touch, and will provide better protection than plastic protectors. It's super scratch-resistant and dent-resistant, so you can toss it in your bag worry-free. Although this thick Amazon Fire HD screen protector is strong, it's still sensitive. It has a high response rate, so even the most delicate touch will see results.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra

Extra storage

This microSD card is decently priced and gives your tablet plenty of extra storage space. If you need space for movies, videos, images, or large files, this microSD has got you covered. In fact, choose from over five different storage bundles to give you exactly what you need. It even comes with an adapter.

Anker 100W 4-Port USB-C Charger

Charge it up

Quickly top up that big battery on your Fire HD 10 with this power port. It has dual charging ports and is compatible with USB-C and USB cords. This means that you can conveniently fuel your Amazon Fire HD and smartphone simultaneously. This accessory is perfect for use on the go.

Excellent options for augmenting your Fire HD 10

There are plenty of different accessories out there for Fire HD tablets. In addition to adding extra protection, you'll want something that looks good and doesn't cost too much. We researched and provided the best accessories from a few different categories for you to choose from.

The Fire HD 10 has so many uses as an entertainment device, as well as a way to see who's at your front door through your Ring Video Doorbell , it makes sense to accessorize it to fit all of your needs.

If you're looking to protect your new HD 10 tablet, we highly recommend the MoKo Slim Folding Case. The front cover folds over the screen to protect it from scratches. If you want to read, watch a show, or surf the web, you can fold the cover the other way to prop your tablet up.

