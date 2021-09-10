CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

3 Often-Overlooked Ways to Build a Better Butt

By Rachel Grice
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 8 days ago

You may have heard the saying, "You can't get the butt you want by sitting on the one you have." And while that's pretty much true, these three ways to build your booty may actually involve sitting down.

1. Balance Your Macros

The maxim "abs are made in the kitchen," applies to your butt, too. If you're doing a lot of squats, deadlifts and glute bridges , working up a sweat and taxing your muscles, you need to fuel your body properly.

While all macronutrients (carbs, fat and protein) play an important role in a solid nutrition plan, if a stronger backside is your primary goal, focus on upping your protein and fat intake.

Generally, the range you want to aim for is 45 to 65 percent carbohydrates, 20 to 35 percent fat and 10 to 35 percent protein, according to the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range from The National Academies.

But those ranges leave a lot of wiggle room and every body is different, so you may need to play around with your ratio a bit. (Hint: Download the MyPlate app to help you track your calories and macros.)

That doesn't give you license to eat steaks and cheese all day, though (don't we wish)! Make sure your macros are coming from quality sources. For protein, which helps rebuild muscle, go for eggs, chicken and salmon (or quinoa, lentils and almonds if you're following a plant-based or vegetarian diet ). For fat, opt for avocados, olive oil, nuts and seeds.

Learn how to fill your plate with healthy, nutrient-dense foods by logging your meals on the MyPlate app . Download now to fine-tune your diet today!

2. Take Rest Days

Muscle isn't actually built in the gym or during your workouts. It's built when you're resting between your workouts.

"Rest is important for two reasons," says Ben Lauder Dykes, FHIT pro with Fhitting Room and 30-Day Squat Challenge host. "One is that rest helps us recover from fatigue, so that when we work out again, we can train at a high level. The other reason is that we need time for our bodies to go through the recovery stage to see adaptations."

When you exercise, you're causing micro-tears in your muscle fibers (which is partly why you might feel sore the next day). Your body repairs these tears and your muscles get stronger in the process, but if you don't take rest days, your muscles never get the chance to fully recover, so your gains will plateau and you run the risk of overtraining .

Consider this your permission to take it easy every once in a while.

3. Stretch and Foam Roll

If you really can't sit still on your off days, make it an active-recovery day by doing some stretches and foam rolling .

"The best stretches to do after squats would be a pigeon stretch for the glutes and hips and a quad stretch, which can be performed either lying or standing," Lauder-Dykes says.

Fold your torso over your front leg for a deeper stretch.

"Foam rolling can be a useful tool to help increase blood flow, oxygen and nutrients to the muscles to support the recovery process," Lauder-Dykes says. "Be sure to also target the calves to maintain the ability to create flexion to get to the lower ranges of the squat."

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The One Drink To Sip On To Get a Leaner Body, Say Dietitians

Despite popular beliefs, there is no magic elixir that can help you shave off the extra pounds—we know this much to be true. However, we do know that there is one drink that can help you decrease any of the bloat you are feeling in your body, leaving you feeling slim and lean. According to our medical expert board members Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, the best drink to get lean is actually green tea with mint. Hot or iced, this drink will help you debloat and slim down in no time.
WEIGHT LOSS
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
NUTRITION
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle and Increase Strength: The 5 x 5 Program

With this series on how to build muscle and strength, you will learn which program is right for you, what to eat and how to reach your athletic goals. The first vital point is nutrition. Without a solid nutritional base, you will not see results, no matter how hard you train.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

9 Best Exercises for Bigger Shoulders

These are the 9 Best Exercises for Bigger Shoulders. Add them into your training and improve your physique. The shoulder is “a complex ball-and-socket joint comprising the head of the humerus, the clavicle (collarbone), and the scapula. The shoulder’s main motions are flexion, extension, abduction, adduction, internal rotation, and external rotation.”
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leg Muscles#Nutrition#Exercise#Vegetarian Protein#Calories#The National Academies#Fhit#Squat Challenge
EatThis

The #1 Best Exercise for Slimming Down After 50, Says Science

Here's a "fun" party fact: According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), people lose 10% of their muscle mass by age 50. This doesn't just affect your posture and strength (although those are affected too)—it can also have surprising implications for your weight. Why? Blame your metabolism. Muscle...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

One Killer Morning Workout You Can Do in Just 5 Minutes, Says Trainer

There's never a shortage of debate among fitness pros over the best time of day for exercise. Most recently, a new study of overweight and sedentary men published in the journal Diabetologia found that the single best time you should exercise is in the early evening. The scientists discovered that late-day exercise is best for heart health and reducing your harmful cholesterol levels.
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

Can You Lose Weight by Walking 30 Minutes a Day?

You can lose weight by walking 30 minutes a day, provided you walk most days of the week, or at least 5 days of the week. Simple physical activities can help in your weight loss journey because it can help you burn calories. However, how much weight you will lose depends on factors such as:
WEIGHT LOSS
fox16.com

Walk your way to better health

(Baptist Health) – Ready to improve your life? Show yourself the door. Starting a regular habit of walking is one of the easiest and most popular ways to increase your daily activity. All you need is a good pair of shoes. To put more pep in your step, you can...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
powerofpositivity.com

9 Effective Ways To Have Better Group Conversations

Talking to people in a group sounds like the most natural thing, but stop considering it sometimes daunting. It can get loud when people compete to speak over each other, while some who thought they’d join in give up in frustration. You can constantly be piping up, interjecting here and there while all the thoughts you need to express stay simmering beneath the surface. To make group conversation work, you’ve got to take a step back and slow down. Things improve when you settle on some ground rules. Here are nine practical ways to have better group conversations.
JOBS
Newsweek

Why Am I Always Hungry?

"Why am I so hungry" is a question many of us have asked ourselves over the last year as coronavirus has meant our daily routines and rhythms have changed.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

5 Face Oils Designed to Give You Better Looking Skin—and How to Use Them

As a category of grooming products, face oils can be confusing. After all, doesn’t our own skin produce oil—and wouldn’t many of us prefer to look less oily than we already are? Why would anyone want to add more oil to the mix? Good question, but face oils, which can do everything from nourishing the skin and making it brighter to helping clear up acne, aren’t nearly as heavy as anything you’d cook with. Plus, these products pack specific nutrients that help skin stay firm and resilient, even more so than the sebum secreted by your own pores. It’s true that...
SKIN CARE
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

Magnesium is an essential electrolyte, utilized by every cell in the body. But the highly processed foods that comprise the Western diet are low in magnesium, and it's possible to become deficient. The condition isn't very common, and it's been called "the invisible deficiency," because it's easy to miss. These are some of the sure signs you're lacking magnesium, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy