Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Top National Park Camping Destinations in the United States

themanual.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Camping” can mean a whole bunch of different things depending on your travel style. The great news? You can always find an experience to fit your sense of adventure among those definitions, whether you’re headed out on a front-country camping trip (parking beside your campground), backcountry expedition (hiking some distance to a more remote spot), or a rustic lodge where you can tuck into a proper bed instead of a tent and sleeping bag. The United States National Park Service offers some of the most picturesque camping locations. Of the country’s 59 total National Parks you can visit, here’s a rundown of the best national parks for your next camping destination.

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Tennessee State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Camping#Coastal Lovers#Desert Lovers#Lava Point#Wildlife Lovers#Elkmont#Smokemont#Waterfall#Ahwahnee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
LifestylePosted by
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Set Foot In A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors. America is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic wild places on earth. The protection and preservation of those world class wild places, and the wild things that inhabit them, would not be possible without the National Park Service (NPS).
Texas StateClick2Houston.com

Did you know the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool is in Texas?

Built by the The Civilian Conservation Corps back in the 1930s, the swimming pool at Balmorhea State Park is a much-beloved West Texas attraction. The treasured Texas swimming hole, the largest spring-fed pool in the worls, is up to 25-feet deep, covers 1.3 acres, and holds 3.5 million gallons of water. It’s also home to numerous species of aquatic animals, including two small, endangered desert fishes- the Pecos gambusia and the Comanche Springs pupfish, according to the TPWD.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Body found under seven feet of water at state park in Colorado

A body was found in seven feet of water at Lake Pueblo State Park on Sunday night in Colorado. Authorities were called to the scene of the lake around 4:30 PM on Sunday after a report was made of a man disappearing into the water. The man, who was wearing only pants and socks, was attempting to swim to an inflatable pool float that had drifted away in the water when he was last seen. Officials estimated that visibility in the water where the accident occurred was less than two feet beneath the surface.
AnimalsNewsweek

A Billion Seashore Animals Cooked Alive During Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

More than a billion ocean animals living along the pacific coast may have been killed during the recent unprecedented heat wave in the Northwest. Chris Harley, a marine biologist from the University of British Columbia, told CBC on Monday that he was "stunned" by the putrid stench of death and the sight of tens of thousands of dead clams, snails, mussels and sea stars at a Vancouver beach in late June. Harley said that more than 1 billion aquatic creatures may have perished along the coast of the Salish Sea alone, an area that includes sections of western British Columbia and Washington state.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Bear Tries To Board A Car With A Couple Driving in Yellowstone

Bears in Yellowstone get a lot of action and attention when tourists visit and sometimes it's a very close call for those tourists. Quite an opportunity was in store for a couple of tourists in this video (taken back in 2016). We're hoping that all the humans and bears were unharmed and since the video was posted on YouTube we assume the tourists lived to tell about it.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Camper Kills 'Aggressive' Moose After It Destroys Campsite

A camper in Idaho shot and killed an "aggressive" bull moose in self-defense after the animal charged at him, according to officials. The incident occurred on Tuesday at a backcountry camping area near Harrison Lake in the north of the state, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a press release posted Thursday.
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Warm Mineral Springs almost re-opened, then the 'gator showed up

NORTH PORT — North Port officials were getting ready to reopen Warm Mineral Springs to the public Thursday, after some damage from Hurricane Elsa closed it for a day. The city-owned facility was to open at 11 a.m. Several visitors were queued up at the front door, waiting to soak in the 85-degree, mineral-infused waters.
AnimalsNews On 6

Woman Injured By Bison In Yellowstone National Park Flown To Hospital

A bison has injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park. How the bison hurt the woman Sunday near a trail at the northern end of Yellowstone Lake was not known, but she had significant injuries, park spokeswoman Linda Veress said. "We're not clear how the encounter with the bison occurred,"...
Utah StateNew York Post

Thousands of fish dropped from plane into Utah lakes in wild video

Wild video footage shows an airplane dumping thousands of fish from the air into remote Utah lakes to try to restock the bodies of water with marine life. The footage, shared by the state’s Division of Wildlife Resources on Friday, shows crews filling a small aircraft with scores of “fingerlings,” or fish under the age of 1, before they’re dumped out of a chute into more than 200 high-elevation lakes in Utah.
LifestyleSalt Lake Tribune

Lost Glen Canyon wonders reemerge as Lake Powell dries up

Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area • Hidden within Lake Powell’s ever-changing shorelines are countless fingers running up side canyons, where flat water terminates at mucky stretches of sediments, deposited after the lake started filling behind Glen Canyon Dam. As the lake’s levels have fallen under the weight of drought and climate change, more of these canyon bottoms are seeing daylight, exposing a landscape that was sacrificed in the 1960s to feed the West’s agriculture and residential expansion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy