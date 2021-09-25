The 16 Best 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioners to Shorten Your Shower Time

If you’re in the process of trading out your summer skirts for oversized sweaters and swapping light face hydrators with more luxe creams, it’s also time to take stock of what’s sitting in your shower. With changing seasons come different hair needs, and a new conditioner could be just what it takes to provide your strands with moisture, shine, and softness all season long. First, identify what your hair’s in search of: Is it craving intense hydration, or will it benefit from a more lightweight form of nourishment? Then, read on to see some of the best-reviewed conditioners at Sephora. They’re fan-faves for a reason. Just make sure you don’t make any of these common conditioner mistakes.

HAIR CARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO