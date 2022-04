A Martian solar eclipse, swarms of sizeable sunspots, and a pink moon rising behind a moon rocket. These are some of the top images this week from Space.com. In between hunting for ancient signs of life on Mars, the Perseverance rover did a side quest for science: looking at the moon Phobos passing across the face of the sun. Looking at the doomed moon during situations like this allows researchers to better understand the orbit of Phobos around Mars, as well as the Red Planet's structure.

