Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments: See Her Fashion Evolution

Selena Gomez has always been one to experiment with her personal style and lately it has gotten good. Like, really good. Stepping out in modern-chic suits and dazzling on red carpets in standout dresses, we can't help but admire her ever-evolving look.

Kicking off her career as a child on Barney & Friends , the actress soon became a Disney Channel star as the face of Wizards of Waverly Place . This level of stardom meant lots of events to dress up for during her young teenage years. It was during these mid-2000’s events that Gomez showed off her youthful sense of style. Think skinny jeans with long tanks and Converse sneakers for the more causal awards shows and fit-and-flare skirt dresses for the fancier occasions.

As she grew up, she went on to become one of the hottest celebrities on any red carpet she walked. Always maintaining a sense of elegance, she played around with different added vibes, donning edgier styles with dark makeup and sleek hair, as well as sexier designs that incorporated tasteful cutouts and curve-hugging fits. Through this slight and smart transition, the young woman evolved into a fierce and confident leading lady — and style icon. In fact, the “I Can’t Get Enough” singer cemented herself as a Hollywood fashionista so much that she became the face of Coach in 2016, going on to help create pieces for the designer brand.

Keep scrolling to see the A-listers incredible fashion evolution from her time as a graphic-tee-clad youngster to her near goddess-like turn on the Met Gala red carpet.