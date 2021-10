As a Mom, I know what parents are doing this weekend…decorating for Halloween. My kids (due to years of living with their holiday-obsessed mother) were BEGGING for us to decorate a couple of weeks ago. I happily agreed. But we are in a rental so I didn’t want to go buy a bunch of new decorations. Instead, I hit the Henderson Halloween Box, supplemented with a couple of new additions and BOOM – super affordable, very high impact decorations, that took almost no time (or stress) to put up. So I decided to update this post that we did a couple of years ago, add more photos for proof that I’m being honest, and show you the very much not professional photos of our Portland rental decorations.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 13 DAYS AGO