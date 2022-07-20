Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child — a baby girl named True — in April 2018, and now Us Weekly is looking back over their whirlwind romance, including a cheating scandal that broke two days before the arrival of their daughter.

The Good American designer and the Cleveland Cavaliers player sparked romance rumors in August 2016 and made their first appearance as a couple the next month while celebrating Flo Rida ’s birthday party at LIV in Miami.

Kardashian has spoken candidly in the past about her and Thompson’s desire to have a big family. “He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” she said on the season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians . “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Less than year after Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian with several different women during her pregnancy, multiple sources told Us Weekly that the basketball player was spotted “making out” with Kylie Jenner ’s best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019. (Thompson seemingly denied the accusations by tweeting and deleting “FAKE NEWS.”)

An insider confirmed to Us the same day the cheating scandal broke that Kardashian and Thompson had called it quits after more than two years together.

However, the duo ultimately decided to give their romance another try; Us confirmed in August 2020 that they were back together . Nearly one year later, Us confirmed that the duo had called it quits once again in June 2021.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source told Us at the time. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent [their daughter, True].”

The insider noted that “there was no drama” between the on-off duo ahead of their split, adding, “Things just didn’t work out.”

The breakup came six months before news broke that Thompson was being sued by Maralee Nichols who claimed he fathered her newborn son. The NBA player confirmed the paternity in January 2022 and issued a public apology to Kardashian as he was dating her when he fathered the child. Us confirmed in July 2022 that the exes are expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate .

Relive the KUWTK star and the Canadian basketball pro’s highs and lows, and scroll to see a timeline of their relationship: