ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child — a baby girl named True — in April 2018, and now Us Weekly is looking back over their whirlwind romance, including a cheating scandal that broke two days before the arrival of their daughter.

The Good American designer and the Cleveland Cavaliers player sparked romance rumors in August 2016 and made their first appearance as a couple the next month while celebrating Flo Rida ’s birthday party at LIV in Miami.

Kardashian has spoken candidly in the past about her and Thompson’s desire to have a big family. “He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” she said on the season 13 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians . “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Less than year after Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian with several different women during her pregnancy, multiple sources told Us Weekly that the basketball player was spotted “making out” with Kylie Jenner ’s best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019. (Thompson seemingly denied the accusations by tweeting and deleting “FAKE NEWS.”)

An insider confirmed to Us the same day the cheating scandal broke that Kardashian and Thompson had called it quits after more than two years together.

However, the duo ultimately decided to give their romance another try; Us confirmed in August 2020 that they were back together . Nearly one year later, Us confirmed that the duo had called it quits once again in June 2021.

“They broke up a few weeks ago,” a source told Us at the time. “They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent [their daughter, True].”

The insider noted that “there was no drama” between the on-off duo ahead of their split, adding, “Things just didn’t work out.”

The breakup came six months before news broke that Thompson was being sued by Maralee Nichols who claimed he fathered her newborn son. The NBA player confirmed the paternity in January 2022 and issued a public apology to Kardashian as he was dating her when he fathered the child. Us confirmed in July 2022 that the exes are expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate .

Relive the KUWTK star and the Canadian basketball pro’s highs and lows, and scroll to see a timeline of their relationship:

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Play Games and Talk About Life in New Amazon Ad: ‘So Much Fun’

Granddaughter-grandmother bonding time! Kris Jenner put Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, to work playing games and talking about life for a new video advertisement. “Dream and I had so much fun catching up, playing games and drawing together with @amazonglow 🎉💗🎉 Guess who won Memory Match,” Jenner, 66, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 5, alongside the Amazon Glow commercial.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flo Rida
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Jordyn Woods
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Kardashian Family#Cleveland Cavaliers#American#Liv
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tristan’s Baby Mama Really Feels About Him Having a 2nd Baby With Khloé After They Cheated Together

Click here to read the full article. Nothing much. Maralee Nichols doesn’t mind Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Sources close to the former trainer revealed that she doesn’t really care that the former couple is having a new baby together. The insider told Us Weekly on July 15, 2022, that Maralee wants to focus on what’s important in front of her. “She’s truly focused on raising Theo,” referring to the baby that she shares with Tristan. The source also said that Maralee’s main priority is  “navigating motherhood as a single mom.” She’s also  not “surprised” that Thompson is having...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s New Romance Isn’t A ‘Priority’ As She Preps For 2nd Baby With Tristan Thompson

There have been several huge developments in Khloe Kardashian‘s life lately. First, in late June, the 38-year-old Good American founder was reported to be dating a mystery man that she met through sister Kim Kardashian, which HollywoodLife confirmed via several sources. Then, it was confirmed on July 13 that she is expecting a baby via surrogate with her former partner and daughter to 4-year-old True Thompson, Tristan Thompson. While fans were elated to see Khloe getting back into the dating world following her very tumultuous relationship with the 31-year-old NBA star — which involved two cheating scandals on Tristan’s part — Khloe is not focused on that aspect of her life as she gets ready to welcome her second child, according to sources close to the Kardashian family.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To Usher

It has gone down in music history as one of his greatest hits, but "Can We Talk" almost slipped through Tevin Campbell's fingers. The R&B legend found fame back in the 1990s and for decades, Campbell has been performing his classics for fans worldwide. He has worked with some of the top producers, songwriters, and singers in the business, and during his chat with the State of Black Music Podcast, he revealed that "Can We Talk" was *thisclose* to being Usher's song.
MUSIC
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To News Of Ricky Martin Allegations

Earlier this month, singer and songwriter, Ricky Martin, was served a domestic abuse restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. According to the order, Sanchez was the victim of both physical and psychological abuse. It was claimed that the nephew ended their alleged relationship, but Martin continued his efforts.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

174K+
Followers
19K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy