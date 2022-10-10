Best cheap TV deals in October 2022

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Best cheap TV deals: quick links

In a hurry? Jump straight to...

32-49 inch TVs

50-59 inch TVs

60-85 inch TVs

6 best cheap TVs

More TV sales

The season for cheap TV deals is here with retailers taking from $100 to $1,000 off our favorite TVs. Plus, with the Amazon TV sales happening now as part of the October Prime Day deals event, prices are bound to remain low.

Currently, Amazon is offering some of the best TV deals if you're shopping on a budget. It has select smart TVs on sale from $89 . Even better, Fire TVs now come with a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen. That's one of the lowest starting prices we've ever seen for smart TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung is taking up to $400 off its 4K TVs with prices from $329 . The sale includes deals on some of our favorite Samsung smart TVs.

To help you find more of the best TV deals, we're rounding up today's top discounts from all of your favorite retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and more. From budget 4K TVs to the best TV of 2022, here are the best cheap TV deals today.

Looking for other deals? Check out our guide to the best Apple deals , VPN deals , and how to build an amazing home theater for less .

Today's best TV deals at a glance

32-49 inch TV deals

The best 32- to 49-inch TV deals

Don't have the space for a mammoth-sized TV? Perfect for a studio or spare bedroom — these affordable sub-49-inch TV deals should fit in the smallest of rooms.

TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $89. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TV deals we've ever seen from Amazon. View Deal

Onn 43" Roku TV: $248 $158 @ Walmart

The Onn 43-inch 1080p Roku TV is perfect for anyone in need of an inexpensive, smart TV. We especially like it because it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

TCL 3-Series 43" TV: $249 $179 @ Best Buy

This 1080p set is ideal if you're looking for an inexpensive smart TV. It has built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Android TV. It's now $79 off its regular price. View Deal

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: $269 $199 @ Amazon

If you want a smart TV on the cheap, Amazon has the Insignia 42-inch F20 Fire TV on sale at its lowest price ever. The TV offers DTS Studio Sound and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Multiple sizes are on sale, but this 42-inch model is the least expensive TV deal of the bunch. Note that it's a 1080p model. View Deal

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: $299 $199 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. View Deal

Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: $319 $229 @ Amazon

Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa. It's currently one of the cheapest 4K TVs around. View Deal

Toshiba C350 43" 4K Fire TV: $469 $249 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current TV deals, Amazon has the TV on sale. View Deal

Hisense A6G 43" 4K TV: $269 $229 @ Best Buy

Looking for an affordable 43-inch TV? The Hisense A6G is one of the best cheap TV deals you'll find. The 2021 TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10//HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, DTS Virtual: X sound, and a low latency mode that makes it a great pick for gamers. View Deal

Samsung 43" 4K TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Samsung TU7000 is a 4K TV offering all the basics you could need. It includes a game enhance mode, HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and Samsung's own Tizen OS. View Deal

Amazon Omni Series 43" 4K TV: $409 $329 @ Amazon

Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support. It's now on sale and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung 4K TV Sale: deals from $499 @ Samsung

Samsung's TVs are renown for their rich colors and solid picture quality. They're also known for their sky-high prices. That is until now. Samsung is slashing the price of various 4K TVs with pricing that starts at $499. It's one of the best TV deals out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

Samsung The Frame 43" QLED 4K TV: $999 $849 @ Samsung

Samsung has its The Frame 2022 line of 4K TVs available for purchase. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samung's Tizen operating system. View Deal

50-59 inch TV deals

The best 50- to 59-inch TV deals

55-inch is the new 42-inch, so it's no surprise that the majority of TV deals out there are for larger sets in this size range. Whereas a 55-inch 4K set used to cost over $1,000 a few years ago, these days you can get a solid 55-inch 4K set for around $350.

RCA 55" 4K TV: $278 $198 @ Walmart

A 55-inch 4K TV at this price point isn't unheard of, but it's pretty rare to see (especially outside of Black Friday). This TV features HDR support and a 60Hz panel, which isn't ideal for gaming, but should be good for everyday use if you're on a budget and don't require top-of-the-line performance. View Deal

Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: $379 $268 @ Walmart

The Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

Hisense 50" Class A6 Series 4K TV: $499 $289 @ Best Buy

The 2022 Hisense A6 Series 4K TV offers plenty of features at such an affordable price. You'll get stunning picture quality with Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, lag-free 4K gaming at 60Hz, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X audio, and built-in voice control thanks to Google Assistant. It's dropped down to its lowest price yet. View Deal

Pioneer 50" 4K Fire TV: $419 $289 @ Best Buy

Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa. It's currently one of the cheapest big-screen 4K TVs around. View Deal

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: $338 $298 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's the cheapest 58-inch 4K TV we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound. View Deal

Insignia 50" F50 QLED 4K Fire TV: $429 $299 @ Best Buy

Ultra-affordable QLED: This 50-inch Insignia QLED TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. With Fire TV features you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them all with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. This 2021 TV is one of the most affordable TV deals we've seen for a QLED. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Google TV: $349 $299 @ Best Buy

55-inch TVs rarely hit this price point outside of major holidays. However, you can now get the TCL 50-inch 4K TV for just $299. It features built-in Chromecast, HDR support, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and a voice remote. View Deal

Insignia 58" F30 4K Fire TV: $479 $329 @ Amazon

If you want a big-screen TV on the cheap, Amazon has the Insignia 58-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale. The TV offers HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. View Deal

Toshiba C350 43" 4K Fire TV: $469 $249 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current TV deals, Amazon has the TV on sale. View Deal

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: $469 $349 @ Amazon

Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale. The 50-inch model is on sale for $259. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). View Deal

Hisense 50" U6H 4K ULED: $599 $379 @ Best Buy

Hisense's U6H line is affordable, but still offers great performance. It has Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ and FiImMaker Mode. Running at 60Hz, the TV also has HDMI 2.1 ports, Game Mode Plus and variable refresh rate, so it's a good budget TV for gamers. View Deal

Vizio 50" 4K QLED TV: $529 $398 @ Amazon

The Vizio MQ6 is one of the best QLED TVs we've tested. The QLED display delivers great color reproduction and picture quality. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 4K 60 FPS gaming support, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Amazon Omni Series 50" 4K TV: $509 $399 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The 50-inch model is on sale for $369. The TVs include features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support (later this year). View Deal

Samsung 50" Crystal 4K TV: was $449 now $429 @ Samsung

The AU8000 is part of Samsung's new 2021 line of Crystal TVs. These TVs are more affordable than Samsung's premium QLEDs, but offer the same rich selection of features. They include a 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility, HDR support, and Samsung's Tizen platform. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: $449 $399 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review , we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. View Deal

Vizio MQ7 50" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Vizio MQ7 is part of Vizio's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, full array local dimming, DTS Virtual X audio, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, built-in AirPlay and Chromecast support, and an auto game mode, which optimizes the TV for console gamers. This is one of the best TV deals we've seen and its lowest price to date. View Deal

Hisense 55" U8H Mini LED 4K TV: $1,099 $699 @ Best Buy

Our pick for the best value TV of 2022 just dropped even lower courtesy of this epic TV deal at Best Buy. The 55-inch Hisense U8H is currently on sale and includes a wealth of new TV tech alongside a 4K ULED display and 120Hz refresh rate. View Deal

TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: $699 $649 @ Amazon

We named TCL's 6-Series line of TVs one of the top TVs we've reviewed. We especially like the mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display. The 2021 models continue that unbeatable value and feature Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, THX Certified Game Mode, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Walmart has it on sale for $698 . View Deal

Samsung 55" QLED Q60A: was $849 now $699 @ Samsung

Get the entry-level Samsung QLED Q60A at an epic price low during Samsung's latest TV sale. It may not have the fancy backlight of more premium models, but you still get a full complement of smart functions, rich HDR support, adaptive sound that adjusts to your environment, and great sound, all in a slim, stylish package. View Deal

Sony 50" X80J 4K TV: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has one of the best Sony TV deals of the moment. For a limited time, you can get the 50-inch Sony X80J for its lowest price ever. This model features HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options. View Deal

Samsung 55" Q80A 4K QLED TV: $1,299 $999 @ Samsung

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's mid-tier lineup. It offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen. View Deal

Samsung 55" Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: $1,599 $1,099 @ Samsung

The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and Alexa/Bixby support. This is one of the best TV deals we've seen for this set. View Deal

Samsung 55" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: $1,799 $1,399 @ Samsung

The Samsung QN90A is the king of QLED TVs. This 2021 TV uses mini-LED backlighting for unmatched picture brightness. With its 1-inch thin profile, it's also one of the best-looking sets you can buy. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote. View Deal

Furrion Aurora 55" 4K Outdoor TV: $1,999 $1,699 @ Best Buy

The Furrion Aurora Full Shade is an outdoor 4K TV designed to work in fully shaded outdoor areas (such as covered patios/gazebos). The IP54-rated TV can withstand UV rays, rain, snow, dirt, dust, insects, and humidity, as well as extreme temperatures. It features HDR10 support and webOS for streaming from your favorite streaming apps. It's the ultimate outdoor TV. View Deal

Furrion Aurora 55" 4K Outdoor TV: $2,299 $1,999 @ Best Buy

Like its namesake suggests, the Furrion Partial Sun Outdoor TV is designed for use in sunny outdoor living areas, such as a patio, deck, or yard. The screen is shielded with XtremeShield IK08-rated tempered glass to protect against scratches and impacts. It's also IP54-rated, which means it can withstand UV rays, rain, dust, humidity, and extreme operating temperatures. View Deal

60-85 inch TV deals

The best 60- to 86-inch TV deals

If you have the room (and budget) for a giant TV, there are dozens of options to choose from. Here are our favorite cheap TV deals of the moment.

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: $448 $368 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $368. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: $569 $389 @ Best Buy

Free Echo Show 5! The Insignia F30 is one of the best TVs under $500 on the market. Yet it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Even better, for a limited time Best Buy is slashing its price and bundling a free 2nd-gen Echo Show 5 ($84 value) with this TV. View Deal

Insignia 65" F30 4K Fire TV: $569 $389 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a 65-inch TV that won't break your budget, you'll want to check out this Insignia 4K Fire TV. It's currently one of the cheapest big-screen 4K smart TVs we've seen. It provides easy access to a variety of streaming services and comes with a voice remote featuring Alexa. View Deal

Hisense U6G 65" 4K QLED TV: $549 $412 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6G is part of Hisense's new 2021 lineup of 4K QLED TVs. The display features 60 dimming zones and promises 600 nits of peak brightness. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, and Dolby Atmos sound. View Deal

Hisense A6G 75" 4K TV: $709 $461 @ Best Buy

The Hisense A6G is one of the top cheap TV deals you can get right now. The 2021 TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10//HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, DTS Virtual: X sound, and a low latency mode that makes it a great pick for gamers. View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K TV: $599 $499 @ Best Buy

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more. View Deal

TCL 70" 4K TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

This killer deal saves you $100 on a massive 70-inch TV. This model features HDR10/HLG support, built-in Chromecast/Google Assistant, and a voice remote. View Deal

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

This 2021 Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has a low latency gaming mode that makes it great for console gamers. It's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Android TV: $999 $649 @ Best Buy

This is one of the best big-screen bargains we've seen in weeks. Best Buy has the TCL 75-inch 4K Google TV on sale for $629. It features built-in Chromecast, HDR support, Google Assistant, and a voice remote. It also includes three free months of Apple TV Plus. View Deal

Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: $849 $679 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. View Deal

Hisense H8 65" 4K QLED TV: $729 $688 @ Amazon

The Hisense H8 is an affordable Quantum Series Android TV. The QLED TV features Dolby Vision support, fully array local dimming zones, Dolby Atmos audio, built-in Google Assistant, and a voice remote. It's a modest price cut, but an excellent bargain for anyone in search of an affordable QLED TV. View Deal

Hisense 65" U7G 4K ULED TV: $899 $749 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U7G delivers top value with plenty of smart TV features and a rapid screen for gamers. The QLED TV (Hisense calls it "ULED") offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Android TV with Google Assistant, and a voice remote. At its current sale price, it's one of the best TV deals out there for thrifty shoppers hunting for a 65-inch screen. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K QLED TV: $899 $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL S546 review , we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. View Deal

Samsung 75" 4K TV: $849 $799 @ Best Buy

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more. View Deal

LG NanoCell 90 Series 65" TV: $1,399 $896 @ Amazon

This Amazon TV deal saves you over $300. This LG TV packs a big 65-inch screen with 4K resolution, HDR 10 support and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. View Deal

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

Samsung's AU8000 series 4K TVs offer HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, 4K resolution, and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support. They range in size from 43 inches to 85 inches. The 75-inch model is on sale for $949. View Deal

Hisense 65" U8G QLED 4K TV: $999 $949 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal: The Hisense U8G is a full-featured TV that offers a bright and beautiful picture at a very reasonable price. We named it one of the best 4K TVs you can buy. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It also uses the Android TV platform for access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more. View Deal

Samsung 65" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of QLEDs. The mid-tier TV offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen. View Deal

Vizio 65" 4K QLED TV: $1,149 $999 @ Best Buy

The Vizio PQ9 packs everything you'd want from a new TV. In our Vizio P Series Quantum review , we said it delivers a crisp picture with great contrast, though we didn't love the smart OS that comes with it. It packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, quantum technology for brighter colors, ProGaming engine with 4K 120Hz support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X audio, and a voice remote. It's one of the best TV sales right now. View Deal

Sony 75" X80J 4K TV: $1,399 $1,049 @ Amazon

Amazon has one of the best Sony TV deals of the moment. For a limited time, you can get the Sony X80J on sale for its lowest price to date. This model features a 75-inch 4K display, HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options. View Deal

Sony 75" X80K 4K TV: $1,299 $1,098 @ Amazon

The X80K is part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs. This entry-level TV features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It's over $100 off and at its lowest price to date. View Deal

Samsung 65" Q80A 4K QLED TV: $1,699 $1,099 @ Samsung

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's mid-tier lineup. It offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen. View Deal

Samsung 65" Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: $1,647 $1,447 @ Amazon

The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and built-in Alexa/Bixby support. This is one of the best TV deals we see for this set. View Deal

Sony X90J 75" 4K LED TV: was $1,899 now $1,497 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony 75-inch X90J 4K LED TV. This television brings the big screen experience into your home with excellent contrast control and HDR support. Plus, gamers will love the 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. View Deal

Samsung 85" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $3,297 now $2,497 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90A is the king of QLED TVs. This 2021 TV uses mini-LED backlighting for unmatched picture brightness. With its 1-inch thin profile, it's also one of the best-looking sets you can buy. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote. View Deal

OLED TVs

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,199 $749 @ Amazon

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $799 . View Deal

Sony 48" A9S 4K OLED TV: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Get a gorgeous and compact Sony OLED with the 48-inch Master Series A9S Android TV. This 2020 model puts incredible picture quality into a size that's perfect for smaller rooms and gaming setups, but still delivers plenty of smarts, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in. View Deal

LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $996 @ Amazon

The LG A1 is part of the company's entry level OLED lineup. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, AirPlay 2 support, and Google Assistant/Alexa/HomeKit compatibility. It also runs webOS 6.0 to bring you all your favorite streaming apps. View Deal

Sony 55" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $998 @ Amazon

The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review , we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,199 $959 @ Amazon

Vizio's 55-inch 4K OLED TV is back on sale. The TV uses Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's on sale, but keep in mind it was $806 earlier this summer, so we recommend holding out for a lower price if you can. View Deal

LG C1 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,499 $1,296 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's currently on sale at Amazon. View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: $1,999 $1,439 @ Best Buy

Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. View Deal

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: $2,199 $1,599 @ Samsung

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. Amazon offers the same price . View Deal

LG 65" C1 OLED TV: $2,499 $2,196 @ Amazon

This TV deal takes a massive $903 off the LG C1's original price. The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market packing a powerful a9 4th gen AI processor, a massive 65-inch 4K display with an OLED panel, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and support for AI voice assistants. View Deal

LG G1 77" OLED TV: was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

The LG G1 OLED 4K TV uses an all new LG panel called "evo." In our LG G1 OLED review , the TV won the Tom's Guide Award for best TV design. (It measures just 0.8 inches deep). However, it also delivers on performance with consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu. View Deal

TV buying tips and how to find the best TV deals

Don't buy a TV with less than 4K resolution. 4K is the standard these days, so unless you see a very cheap 720p or 1080p set, try to stick with 4K.

4K is the standard these days, so unless you see a very cheap 720p or 1080p set, try to stick with 4K. Likewise, don't buy a TV without "smart" capabilities. This makes it easy to stream content from apps like Roku, Hulu, and Prime Video. If you don't like the idea of owning a smart TV, you can always leave it disconnected from your network (which essentially strips all of its smart features).

This makes it easy to stream content from apps like Roku, Hulu, and Prime Video. If you don't like the idea of owning a smart TV, you can always leave it disconnected from your network (which essentially strips all of its smart features). Look for HDR compatible sets. They offer more realistic colors and better contrast. There are 5 HDR formats, but the main ones you want are HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

They offer more realistic colors and better contrast. There are 5 HDR formats, but the main ones you want are HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. Avoid paying for extended warranties. New TVs include a 1-year warranty and your credit card company usually provides additional protection.

New TVs include a 1-year warranty and your credit card company usually provides additional protection. Stay away from refurbished TVs (unless the savings are massive). The problem with refurbished TVs is that if your TV has more dents and scratches than you anticipated, return shipping is usually on you, and shipping a large TV can get expensive very quickly.

(unless the savings are massive). The problem with refurbished TVs is that if your TV has more dents and scratches than you anticipated, return shipping is usually on you, and shipping a large TV can get expensive very quickly. Look for bargains on older sets: Many 2020 and 2021 TVs are still on the market. Usually the differences aren't that noticeable to the average buyer, so when possible stick to the previous year's model. You'll find cheaper TV deals that way.

Many 2020 and 2021 TVs are still on the market. Usually the differences aren't that noticeable to the average buyer, so when possible stick to the previous year's model. You'll find cheaper TV deals that way. Check out our full TV buying guide .

More sales

The best TV sales to browse

Want to see even more cheap TV deals? Here are the most exciting TV sales from the our favorite retailers.

Best cheap TVs

The best cheap TVs: 4K and 1080p

(Image credit: Insignia)

1. Insignia Fire TV Edition (2021 model)

Amazon smarts and Alexa built-in

Available Screen Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 70 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 HDMI, 1 USB | Size: 48.9 x 28.6 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 29.3 pounds

Responsive Fire TV OS Alexa brings lots of tools and smart home integration Wide sound Less than accurate colors Poor contrast

The budget friendly Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition (2021 model) is a smart TV for people who want Alexa and a wide variety of streaming services in a single package. The cheap 4K TV offers HDR support (Dolby Vision) and a huge library of apps. However, its real selling point is its price and wide range of smart capabilities, which makes this one of the best cheap TV deals you can get.

While it's true that you get what you pay for — the performance isn't top-of-the-line, the gaming support is middling and the Fire TV platform is a little too Amazon-centric for our liking — it's still a great choice for casual viewers. And that's before the TV deals kick in.

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635)

Excellent value

Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65, 75 inches | Screen Type: QLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI, 1 USB | Size: 48.3 x 28.1 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 41.9 pounds

Excellent QLED and mini-LED display Great gaming performance Roku TV offers a huge app selection and easy interface Improved Roku remote Sound is a little weak Roku is missing some of the latest apps

When it comes to value, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) is our top pick. The Editor's Choice TV offers premium picture quality and a great smart TV experience for less than its competition. The R635 also ups the ante with mini-LED backlighting in addition to QLED. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display.

Features like THX Certified Game Mode also help make the 6-Series one of the best gaming TVs available. From the design's smart touches, like cable management in the stand, to the always-solid Roku TV platform, the TCL R635 is one of the best TV deals you'll find right now.

Read our full TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) review .

Toshiba 55-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition (Image credit: Toshiba)

3. Toshiba 55-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition

The most affordable TV with Amazon Alexa inside

Screen size: 55 inches | HDMI ports: 3 | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | HDR Support: HDR10 | Dimensions (without stand): 28.7 x 49.1 x 3.7 inches

Amazon's Fire TV OS is easy to navigate Built-in Alexa HDR support Aggressive advertising Confusing app store Mediocre picture and sound

The Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV Edition is one of Amazon's budget smart TVs, which have one big selling point: Amazon’s Prime Video and Alexa voice controls are baked right in. In addition to Prime Video’s extensive catalogue of movies and shows, you’ve got one of the best voice assistants on the market as close as your remote. And it’s not some half-measure – the Alexa on your TV can do everything Alexa can do on the Amazon Echo, with skills for smart home control, looking up weather and restaurants and much more. All of this is built into the 55-inch Toshiba 4K TV, which sells for an affordable sub-$500 price.

The switch from last year’s Westinghouse models to Toshiba bring all sorts of improvements, like improved display quality, HDR support and a more refined user experience, but it’s held back by mediocre picture quality and middling audio. Edge-lit backlighting and limited HDR support just drive home the most frustrating thing about most of Amazon’s TV’s — no matter how good Amazon’s Fire TV is as a smart TV platform, the TV also has to stand on its own merits.

In our tests, the C350 produces a good enough picture that you can enjoy what’s on screen without getting annoyed by quality issues. It’s bright enough to watch during the day and the set produces good color.

Read our full Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV review .

(Image credit: Onn)

4. Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

A 4K bargain just for Walmart shoppers

Screen Size: 50 inches | HDMI Ports: 3 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG | Dimensions (without stand): 44.2 x 25.5 x 2.4 inches

Affordable smart TV Slim, lightweight design Roku interface and remote Mediocre performance Doesn’t get very loud

Walmart shoppers will want to pay attention to the Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV, one of the least expensive 4K smart TVs on the market. Packed with Roku’s user-friendly smart TV platform on a large screen for a ridiculously low price, it's a great basic model for those on a shoe-string budget. It's especially attractive if you're looking for an affordable way to upgrade from a 1080p set or want to make the move from a dumb TV to a smart TV, complete with Roku's rich assortment of apps and services.

But if picture or audio performance matters to you, you might be better off spending a bit more for a different TV. The picture quality had noticeable issues with brightness, contrast and color reproduction, and we were disappointed by the set's weak speakers. Even among the most affordable TVs, there are models that offer better bang for the buck.

Read our full Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV review .

(Image credit: Roku)

5. TCL 3 Series 32-inch 32S327

A small and cheap Roku TV

Screen size: 32 inches | Resolution: 1080p | HDMI Ports: 3 | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | Dimensions: 28.8 x 17.1 x 3.0 inches | Smart TV: Yes

Good for gaming Alexa and Google voice control Mediocre performance

The TCL 3 Series 32-inch 32S327 Roku TV is a small set that's soft on your wallet. For $170, and often less, it offers both full Roku access and a smart home device that cooperates with your Alexa or Google Assistant ecosystems. While the set doesn’t have a microphone for fielding queries, you could say “Hey Alexa, show me rom-coms” near one of the best Alexa speakers and receive a selection of movies across Roku channels.

Though the 325327's performance is far from premium, the 1920 x 1080p resolution satisfies for the screen's size. And it's even better than the Vizio D-series for gaming, with a lag time of 12.3 milliseconds.

Read our full TCL 3 Series 32-inch Roku TV (32S327) review .