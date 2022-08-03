Best cheap TV deals in August 2022

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The season for cheap TV deals is here with sales that are taking from $100 to $1,000 off our favorite TVs. Retailers from Amazon to Samsung have multiple 4K TVs on sale for just about any budget.

Currently, Amazon is offering some of the best TV deals if you're shopping on a budget. It has select smart TVs on sale from $99 . Even better, Fire TVs now come with a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen. That's one of the lowest starting prices we've ever seen for smart TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung is taking up to $400 off its 4K TVs with prices from $329 . The sale includes deals on some of our favorite Samsung smart TVs.

To help you find more of the best TV deals, we're rounding up today's top discounts from all of your favorite retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and more. From budget 4K TVs to the best TV of 2022, here are the best cheap TV deals today.

Today's best TV deals at a glance

32-49 inch TV deals

The best 32- to 49-inch TV deals

Don't have the space for a mammoth-sized TV? Perfect for a studio or spare bedroom — these affordable sub-49-inch TV deals should fit in the smallest of rooms.

TV sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $99. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TV deals we've ever seen from Amazon. View Deal

Fire TV + Echo Dot: from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of our favorite TV deals of all time. Through September 5, when you buy an eligible Fire TV, you'll get a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. Just manually add the 3rd-gen Echo Dot to your cart and use coupon "FTVDOT22" to drop the Echo Dot's price to $0 at checkout. Fire TVs start as cheap as $99. Best Buy offers the sale deal . View Deal

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $269 now $179 @ Amazon

If you want a smart TV on the cheap, Amazon has the Insignia 42-inch F20 Fire TV on sale at its lowest price ever. The TV offers DTS Studio Sound and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Multiple sizes are on sale, but this 42-inch model is the least expensive TV deal of the bunch. Note that it's a 1080p model. View Deal

Onn 43" Roku TV: was $248 now $188 @ Walmart

The Onn 43-inch 1080p Roku TV is perfect for anyone in need of an inexpensive, smart TV. We especially like it because it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $229 now $189 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. View Deal

Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon

Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa. It's currently $100 off and one of the cheapest 4K TVs around. View Deal

Hisense A6G 43" 4K TV: was $269 now $256 @ Best Buy

Looking for an affordable 43-inch TV? The Hisense A6G is one of the best cheap TV deals you'll find. The 2021 TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10//HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, DTS Virtual: X sound, and a low latency mode that makes it a great pick for gamers. View Deal

Samsung 43" 4K TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Samsung TU7000 is a 4K TV offering all the basics you could need. It includes a game enhance mode, HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and Samsung's own Tizen OS. View Deal

Amazon Omni Series 43" 4K TV: was $409 now $319 @ Amazon

Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support. It's now on sale and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Samsung 4K TV Sale: deals from $499 @ Samsung

Samsung's TVs are renown for their rich colors and solid picture quality. They're also known for their sky-high prices. That is until now. Samsung is slashing the price of various 4K TVs with pricing that starts at $499. It's one of the best TV deals out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

Samsung The Frame 43" QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $849 @ Samsung

Samsung has its new The Frame 2022 line of 4K TVs available for purchase. The QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies, and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samung's Tizen operating system. The TV includes free professional installation ($80 value) and 50% off a customizable bezel. View Deal

50-59 inch TV deals

The best 50- to 59-inch TV deals

55-inch is the new 42-inch, so it's no surprise that the majority of TV deals out there are for larger sets in this size range. Whereas a 55-inch 4K set used to cost over $1,000 a few years ago, these days you can get a solid 55-inch 4K set for around $350.

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $259 @ Amazon

Free Echo Dot! Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale. The 50-inch model is on sale for $259. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, manually add an Echo Dot 3rd Gen to your cart, use coupon "FTVDOT22" at checkout, and you'll get a free Echo Dot with any 4-Series TV purchase. View Deal

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $279 @ Amazon

If you want a big-screen TV on the cheap, Amazon has the Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Fire TV on sale. The TV offers HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. View Deal

Toshiba C350 50" 4K Fire TV: was $469 now $289 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. As part of its current TV deals, Amazon has the new TV on sale. View Deal

Vizio 50" 4K QLED TV: was $529 now $298 @ Amazon

The Vizio MQ6 is one of the best QLED TVs we've tested. The QLED display delivers great color reproduction and picture quality. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 4K 60 FPS gaming support, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. It's now at its lowest price ever. Walmart offers the same price . View Deal

Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $298 @ Walmart

The Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

Hisense 55" 4K TV: was $449 now $309 @ Amazon

Hisense makes some of the best budget 4K TVs. For a limited time, you can get the 55-inch Hisense A6G on sale. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, a low latency gaming mode, built-in Google Assistant, Android TV, and more. View Deal

Insignia 50" F50 QLED 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $319 @ Amazon

Ultra-affordable QLED: This 50-inch Insignia QLED TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. With Fire TV features you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them all with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. This 2021 TV is one of the most affordable TV deals we've seen for a QLED. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Google TV: was $379 now $319 @ Best Buy

55-inch TVs rarely hit this price point outside of major holidays. However, you can now get the TCL 50-inch 4K TV for just $339. It features built-in Chromecast, HDR support, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and a voice remote. View Deal

Amazon Omni Series 50" 4K TV: was $509 now $349 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The 50-inch model is on sale for $349 ($160 off). The TVs include features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support (later this year). View Deal

Vizio 55" 4K TV: was $499 now $384 @ Amazon

The Vizio V Series packs tons of features at a price that's very affordable. You get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, AirPlay support, HDMI 2.1, and a low latency gaming mode. It's one of the best cheap TV deals you can find right now. View Deal

Hisense 50" U6G 4K TV: was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

Part of the Quantum Series, this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV is an excellent buy if you're shopping for value. It features Dolby Vision HDR and Full Array Local Dimming Zones plus Android TV for all your streaming services. View Deal

Samsung 50" Crystal 4K TV: was $449 now $429 @ Samsung

The AU8000 is part of Samsung's new 2021 line of Crystal TVs. These TVs are more affordable than Samsung's premium QLEDs, but offer the same rich selection of features. They include a 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility, HDR support, and Samsung's Tizen platform. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $429 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review , we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. View Deal

Hisense H8 55" 4K QLED TV: was $498 now $448 @ Amazon

The Hisense H8 is an affordable Quantum Series Android TV. The QLED TV features Dolby Vision support, fully array local dimming zones, Dolby Atmos audio, built-in Google Assistant, and a voice remote. It's a modest price cut, but an excellent bargain for anyone in search of an affordable QLED TV. View Deal

Hisense 55" U7G 4K ULED TV: was $849 now $779 @ Amazon

The Hisense U7G delivers top value with plenty of smart TV features and a rapid screen for gamers. The QLED TV (Hisense calls it "ULED") offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Android TV with Google Assistant, and a voice remote. At its current sale price, it's one of the best TV deals out there for thrifty shoppers. View Deal

Vizio MQ7 50" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Vizio MQ7 is part of Vizio's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, full array local dimming, DTS Virtual X audio, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, built-in AirPlay and Chromecast support, and an auto game mode, which optimizes the TV for console gamers. This is one of the best TV deals we've seen and its lowest price to date. View Deal

Hisense 55" U8G QLED 4K TV: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8G is a full-featured TV that offers a bright and beautiful picture at a very reasonable price. We named it one of the best 4K TVs you can buy. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It also uses the Android TV platform for access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more. View Deal

TCL 55" 6-Series 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $649 @ Amazon

We named TCL's 6-Series line of TVs one of the top TVs we've reviewed. We especially like the mini-LED backlighting and QLED enhancement. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display. The 2021 models continue that unbeatable value and feature Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, full array local dimming, THX Certified Game Mode, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Walmart has it on sale for the same price . View Deal

Samsung 55" QLED Q60A: was $849 now $699 @ Samsung

Get the entry-level Samsung QLED Q60A at an epic price low during Samsung's latest TV sale. It may not have the fancy backlight of more premium models, but you still get a full complement of smart functions, rich HDR support, adaptive sound that adjusts to your environment, and great sound, all in a slim, stylish package. View Deal

Sony 50" X80J 4K TV: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has one of the best Sony TV deals of the moment. For a limited time, you can get the 50-inch Sony X80J for its lowest price ever. This model features HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options. View Deal

Samsung 55" Q60A 4K QLED TV: was $849 now $697 @ Amazon

The Q60A is Samsung's entry-level QLED TV for 2021. It's packed with premium features including dual-LED backlighting, basic HDR support with Quantum HDR, and Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite). You also get built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote. As far as TV deals go — this is one of the least expensive 2021 QLEDs you'll find from Samsung. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

LG NanoCell 90 Series 55" TV: was $1,099 now $796 @ Amazon

This Amazon TV deal saves you $300 in total. This LG TV packs a big 55-inch screen with 4K resolution, HDR 10 support and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in. View Deal

Samsung 55" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Samsung

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's mid-tier lineup. It offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen. View Deal

Samsung 55" Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Samsung

The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and Alexa/Bixby support. This is one of the best TV deals we've seen for this set. View Deal

Samsung 55" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,597 now $1,397 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90A is the king of QLED TVs. This 2021 TV uses mini-LED backlighting for unmatched picture brightness. With its 1-inch thin profile, it's also one of the best-looking sets you can buy. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote. View Deal

60-85 inch TV deals

The best 60- to 86-inch TV deals

If you have the room (and budget) for a giant TV, there are dozens of options to choose from. Here are our favorite cheap TV deals of the moment.

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: for $448 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $448. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

Insignia 70" F30 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $469 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a 70-inch TV that won't break your budget, you'll want to check out this Insignia 4K Fire TV. It's currently one of the cheapest big-screen 4K smart TVs we've seen. It provides easy access to a variety of streaming services and comes with a voice remote featuring Alexa. View Deal

Hisense U6G 65" 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $494 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6G is part of Hisense's new 2021 lineup of 4K QLED TVs. The display features 60 dimming zones and promises 600 nits of peak brightness. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, and Dolby Atmos sound. View Deal

TCL 70" 4K TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

This killer deal saves you $100 on a massive 70-inch TV. This model features HDR10/HLG support, built-in Chromecast/Google Assistant, and a voice remote. View Deal

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $599 now $529 @ Best Buy

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more. View Deal

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

This 2021 Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has a low latency gaming mode that makes it great for console gamers. It's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Hisense A6G 75" 4K TV: was $709 now $603 @ Best Buy

The Hisense A6G is one of the top cheap TV deals you can get right now. The 2021 TV features Dolby Vision/HDR10//HLG support, built-in Google Assistant with voice remote, DTS Virtual: X sound, and a low latency mode that makes it a great pick for gamers. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $679 @ Best Buy

This is one of the best big-screen bargains we've seen in weeks. Best Buy has the TCL 75-inch 4K Google TV on sale for $699. It features built-in Chromecast, HDR support, Google Assistant, and a voice remote. It also includes three free months of Apple TV Plus. View Deal

LG 70" NanoCell 4K TV: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

This LG TV packs a bright 70-inch 4K screen with a built-in Game Optimizer mode that offers low latency. It also packs HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa, and LG's NanoCell technology, which is the company's take on QLED. It's now at its lowest price to date. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL S546 review , we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. View Deal

LG 65" NanoCell 80 4K TV: was $849 now $799 @ Best Buy

The LG NanoCell 80 4K TV features a sharp and colorful 65" 4K display with NanoCell technology, which is LG's take on QLED. Plus, you get LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. Add in HDR10 and HLG support, and this smart TV provides one of the most immersive experiences available. View Deal

Hisense 65" U7G 4K ULED TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U7G delivers top value with plenty of smart TV features and a rapid screen for gamers. The QLED TV (Hisense calls it "ULED") offers HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Android TV with Google Assistant, and a voice remote. At its current sale price, it's one of the best TV deals out there for thrifty shoppers hunting for a 65-inch screen. View Deal

Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $849 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. It includes a free Echo Dot 3rd Gen smart speaker. View Deal

Vizio 65" 4K QLED TV: was $1,149 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Vizio PQ9 packs everything you'd want from a new TV. In our Vizio P Series Quantum review , we said it delivers a crisp picture with great contrast, though we didn't love the smart OS that comes with it. It packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, quantum technology for brighter colors, ProGaming engine with 4K 120Hz support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X audio, and a voice remote. It's one of the best TV sales right now. View Deal

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

Samsung's AU8000 series 4K TVs offer HDR10/HDR10 Plus support, 4K resolution, and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support. They range in size from 43 inches to 85 inches. The 75-inch model is on sale for $949. View Deal

Sony 75" X80J 4K TV: was $1,499 now $949 @ Amazon

Amazon has one of the best Sony TV deals of the moment. For a limited time, you can get the Sony X80J on sale for its lowest price to date. This model features a 75-inch 4K display, HLG/Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with AI home assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also relies on Google TV — rather than Android TV — to offer better and smarter streaming options. View Deal

Hisense 65" U8G QLED 4K TV: was $1,249 now $949 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal: The Hisense U8G is a full-featured TV that offers a bright and beautiful picture at a very reasonable price. We named it one of the best 4K TVs you can buy. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It also uses the Android TV platform for access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more. View Deal

Samsung 65" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,099 @ Samsung

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's mid-tier lineup. It offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen. View Deal

Samsung 65" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of QLEDs. The mid-tier TV offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen. View Deal

Sony 75" X80K 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon

The X80K is part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs. This entry-level TV features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It's $100 off and at its lowest price to date. View Deal

Samsung 82" 4K TV: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more. View Deal

Samsung 65" Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: was $1,589 now $1,747 @ Amazon

The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and built-in Alexa/Bixby support. This is one of the best TV deals we see for this set. View Deal

Sony X90J 75" 4K LED TV: was $1,899 now $1,497 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony 75-inch X90J 4K LED TV. This television brings the big screen experience into your home with excellent contrast control and HDR support. Plus, gamers will love the 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. View Deal

Samsung 85" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $3,297 now $2,497 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90A is the king of QLED TVs. This 2021 TV uses mini-LED backlighting for unmatched picture brightness. With its 1-inch thin profile, it's also one of the best-looking sets you can buy. It features HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung's Tizen OS, and a voice remote. View Deal

OLED TVs

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $684 @ Amazon

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $699 . View Deal

LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $946 @ Amazon

The LG A1 is part of the company's entry level OLED lineup. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, AirPlay 2 support, and Google Assistant/Alexa/HomeKit compatibility. It also runs webOS 6.0 to bring you all your favorite streaming apps. View Deal

Sony 55" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $998 @ Amazon

The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review , we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $998 @ Amazon

Vizio's 55-inch 4K OLED TV is back on sale. The TV uses Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's on sale for $998, but keep in mind it was $806 just a few days ago, so we recommend holding out for a lower price. View Deal

LG C1 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,096 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's currently on sale for more than $400 off at Amazon. View Deal

LG 65" C1 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Amazon

This TV deal takes a massive $903 off the LG C1's original price. The LG C1 is one of the best OLED TVs on the market packing a powerful a9 4th gen AI processor, a massive 65-inch 4K display with an OLED panel, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and support for AI voice assistants. View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. View Deal

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,999 @ Samsung

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. Amazon offers the same price . View Deal

LG G1 77" OLED TV: was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

The LG G1 OLED 4K TV uses an all new LG panel called "evo." In our LG G1 OLED review , the TV won the Tom's Guide Award for best TV design. (It measures just 0.8 inches deep). However, it also delivers on performance with consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu. View Deal

TV buying tips and how to find the best TV deals

Don't buy a TV with less than 4K resolution. 4K is the standard these days, so unless you see a very cheap 720p or 1080p set, try to stick with 4K.

4K is the standard these days, so unless you see a very cheap 720p or 1080p set, try to stick with 4K. Likewise, don't buy a TV without "smart" capabilities. This makes it easy to stream content from apps like Roku, Hulu, and Prime Video. If you don't like the idea of owning a smart TV, you can always leave it disconnected from your network (which essentially strips all of its smart features).

This makes it easy to stream content from apps like Roku, Hulu, and Prime Video. If you don't like the idea of owning a smart TV, you can always leave it disconnected from your network (which essentially strips all of its smart features). Look for HDR compatible sets. They offer more realistic colors and better contrast. There are 5 HDR formats, but the main ones you want are HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

They offer more realistic colors and better contrast. There are 5 HDR formats, but the main ones you want are HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. Avoid paying for extended warranties. New TVs include a 1-year warranty and your credit card company usually provides additional protection.

New TVs include a 1-year warranty and your credit card company usually provides additional protection. Stay away from refurbished TVs (unless the savings are massive). The problem with refurbished TVs is that if your TV has more dents and scratches than you anticipated, return shipping is usually on you, and shipping a large TV can get expensive very quickly.

(unless the savings are massive). The problem with refurbished TVs is that if your TV has more dents and scratches than you anticipated, return shipping is usually on you, and shipping a large TV can get expensive very quickly. Look for bargains on older sets: Many 2020 and 2021 TVs are still on the market. Usually the differences aren't that noticeable to the average buyer, so when possible stick to the previous year's model. You'll find cheaper TV deals that way.

Many 2020 and 2021 TVs are still on the market. Usually the differences aren't that noticeable to the average buyer, so when possible stick to the previous year's model. You'll find cheaper TV deals that way. Check out our full TV buying guide .

Best cheap TVs

The best cheap TVs: 4K and 1080p

(Image credit: Insignia)

1. Insignia Fire TV Edition (2020 model)

Amazon smarts and Alexa built-in

Available Screen Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 70 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 HDMI, 1 USB | Size: 48.9 x 28.6 x 3.3 inches | Weight: 29.3 pounds

Responsive Fire TV OS Alexa brings lots of tools and smart home integration Wide sound Less than accurate colors Poor contrast

The budget friendly Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition (2020 model) is a smart TV for people who want Alexa and a wide variety of streaming services in a single package. The cheap 4K TV offers HDR support (Dolby Vision) and a huge library of apps. However, its real selling point is its price and wide range of smart capabilities, which makes this one of the best cheap TV deals you can get.

While it's true that you get what you pay for — the performance isn't top-of-the-line, the gaming support is middling and the Fire TV platform is a little too Amazon-centric for our liking — it's still a great choice for casual viewers. And that's before the TV deals kick in.

Read our full Insignia 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition NS-55DF710NA21 review .

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635)

Excellent value

Available Screen Sizes: 55, 65, 75 inches | Screen Type: QLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 HDMI, 1 USB | Size: 48.3 x 28.1 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 41.9 pounds

Excellent QLED and mini-LED display Great gaming performance Roku TV offers a huge app selection and easy interface Improved Roku remote Sound is a little weak Roku is missing some of the latest apps

When it comes to value, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) is our top pick. The Editor's Choice TV offers premium picture quality and a great smart TV experience for less than its competition. The R635 also ups the ante with mini-LED backlighting in addition to QLED. The result is impressive color and brightness, with some of the best HDR performance we've seen on anything this side of an OLED display.

Features like THX Certified Game Mode also help make the 6-Series one of the best gaming TVs available. From the design's smart touches, like cable management in the stand, to the always-solid Roku TV platform, the TCL R635 is one of the best TV deals you'll find right now.

Read our full TCL 6-Series Roku TV (R635) review .

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung 65-inch NU6900 4K Smart TV

A 65-inch smart TV bargain

Screen Size: 65 inches | HDMI Ports: 2 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ | Dimensions (without stand): 57.4 x 33 x 2.4 inches

Attractive design Great contrast and decent black levels Decent smart TV experience Only two HDMI ports Limited color gamut leaves picture looking dull No voice interaction

The Samsung 65-inch LED NU6900 has most of the features you would get from the best smart TVs, at an attractive price that's under $500. That's a steal for a 65-inch 4K set, and while the LCD TV may not offer Samsung's quantum-dot QLED display, everything on offer is poised to match whatever entry-level TV you might find on the market. Check out how to connect your Samsung smart TV to Alexa , if you wish.

For that affordable price you can get 4K resolution, HDR support and Samsung's excellent smart TV platform, at one of the best size-to-price ratios around. We're not so hot on the limited port selection or the lack of some more premium smart features, but the NU6900 is still a great option for anyone who wants to get a solid 4K smart TV without spending a lot. The attractive design, strong contrast and a decent smart TV experience make it a great set for the price.

Toshiba 55-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition (Image credit: Toshiba)

4. Toshiba 55-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition

The most affordable TV with Amazon Alexa inside

Screen size: 55 inches | HDMI ports: 3 | Refresh rate: 60 Hz | HDR Support: HDR10 | Dimensions (without stand): 28.7 x 49.1 x 3.7 inches

Amazon's Fire TV OS is easy to navigate Built-in Alexa HDR support Aggressive advertising Confusing app store Mediocre picture and sound

The Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition (55LF621U19) is Amazon's second crack at selling its own smart TVs, which have one big selling point: Amazon’s Prime Video and Alexa voice controls are baked right in. In addition to Prime Video’s extensive catalogue of movies and shows, you’ve got one of the best voice assistants on the market as close as your remote. And it’s not some half-measure – the Alexa on your TV can do everything Alexa can do on the Amazon Echo, with skills for smart home control, looking up weather and restaurants and much more. All of this is built into the 55-inch Toshiba 4K TV, which sells for an affordable sub-$500 price.

The switch from last year’s Westinghouse models to Toshiba bring all sorts of improvements, like improved display quality, HDR support and a more refined user experience, but it’s held back by mediocre picture quality and middling audio. Edge-lit backlighting and limited HDR support just drive home the most frustrating thing about most of Amazon’s TV’s – no matter how good Amazon’s Fire TV is as a smart TV platform, the TV also has to stand on its own merits.

In our tests, the Toshiba Fire TV had problems with unwanted haloing, due to the backlighting, but did well with detail and clarity. Color accuracy wasn’t fantastic, with a Delta-E rating of 5.05 (closer to 0 is better), and there were frequent issues with banding when smooth color gradients should be seen. Brightness isn’t bad for a budget-friendly TV, measuring 358 nits, but it’s not fantastic.

Read our full Toshiba 55-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition review .



(Image credit: Onn)

5. Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

A 4K bargain just for Walmart shoppers

Screen Size: 50 inches | HDMI Ports: 3 | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG | Dimensions (without stand): 44.2 x 25.5 x 2.4 inches

Affordable smart TV Slim, lightweight design Roku interface and remote Mediocre performance Doesn’t get very loud

Walmart shoppers will want to pay attention to the Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV, one of the least expensive 4K smart TVs on the market. Packed with Roku’s user-friendly smart TV platform on a large screen for a ridiculously low price, it's a great basic model for those on a shoe-string budget. It's especially attractive if you're looking for an affordable way to upgrade from a 1080p set or want to make the move from a dumb TV to a smart TV, complete with Roku's rich assortment of apps and services.

But if picture or audio performance matters to you, you might be better off spending a bit more for a different TV. The picture quality had noticeable issues with brightness, contrast and color reproduction, and we were disappointed by the set's weak speakers. Even among the most affordable TVs, there are models that offer better bang for the buck.

Read our full Onn 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV review .

(Image credit: Roku)

6. TCL 3 Series 32-inch 32S327

A small and cheap Roku TV

Screen size: 32 inches | Resolution: 1080p | HDMI Ports: 3 | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | Dimensions: 28.8 x 17.1 x 3.0 inches | Smart TV: Yes

Good for gaming Alexa and Google voice control Mediocre performance

The TCL 3 Series 32-inch 32S327 Roku TV is a small set that's soft on your wallet. For $170, and often less, it offers both full Roku access and a smart home device that cooperates with your Alexa or Google Assistant ecosystems. While the set doesn’t have a microphone for fielding queries, you could say “Hey Alexa, show me rom-coms” near one of the best Alexa speakers and receive a selection of movies across Roku channels.

Though the 325327's performance is far from premium, the 1920 x 1080p resolution satisfies for the screen's size. And it's even better than the Vizio D-series for gaming, with a lag time of 12.3 milliseconds.

Read our full TCL 3 Series 32-inch Roku TV (32S327) review .

As for other things to look out for in the world of TVs, here are the biggest TV trends to watch in 2022 .

